Chaitra Navratri is an auspicious Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Durga and her various forms. The festival is celebrated for nine days during the Chaitra month, which usually falls in the month of March or April in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Chaitra Navratri 2024 will start on April 9 with Ghatasthapana and end on April 17 with Rama Navami. The nine-day festivities are marked with great devotion and enthusiasm by devotees across India. The festival of Chaitra Navratri marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year. As Chaitra is the first month of the Hindu lunar calendar, hence this Navratri is known as Chaitra Navratri. As we celebrate Chaitra Navratri 2024, we at LatestLY, have compiled a list of Chaitra Navratri 2024 wishes and messages, Chaitra Navratri 2024 greetings, Chaitra Navratri 2024 HD wallpapers, Chaitra Navratri 2024 images, Chaitra Navratri pics which you can download and share with your family, friends and relatives. You can also download these Maa Durga pics and Chaitra Navratri photos and send them to your loved ones as Happy Chaitra Navratri 2024 wishes and greetings.

Happy Chaitra Navratri Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Durga Aur Laxmi, Sarasvati Aur Katyayni, Sab Barsaye Aapke Jeevan Mein Khushiyan Hazar. Mubarak Ho Aapko Aur Aapke Parivar Ko Chaitra Navratri Ka Tyohar.

Happy Chaitra Navratri Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Chaitra Navratri to You and Your Family. May Maa Durga Bless You With Prosperity and Abundant Happiness.

Happy Chaitra Navratri Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Nine Forms of Goddess Durga Bring Nine Different Strengths to the World. May You Be Blessed With All. Happy Chaitra Navratri to You.

Happy Chaitra Navratri Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chaitra Navratri Is a Reminder That Perseverance and Faith Can Conquer Any Obstacle. Happy Chaitra Navratri

Happy Chaitra Navratri Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Embrace the Goddess Within and Among Us As We Celebrate the Powerful Energies of Chaitra Navratri. Happy Navratri

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2024 Wishes: Messages, Images And Greetings To Share With Family And Friends

During the nine-day celebration of Chaitra Navratri in India, all nine days of Navratri are dedicated to nine forms of Goddess Shakti. Devotees follow the same customs and rituals during Chaitra Navratri as they do during Shardiya Navratri, which falls in the month of September or October every year. During Navratri, devotees observe fasting, perform rituals, and engage in prayers and devotional activities. Each day of Navratri is associated with the worship of a different form of Goddess Durga, such as Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. We wish you all a very Happy Chaitra Navratri 2024!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2024 09:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).