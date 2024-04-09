Chaitra Sukladi, also known as Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, or Cheti Chand, is a traditional Hindu New Year celebration observed in various regions of India. Chaitra Sukladi 2024 will be observed on Tuesday, April 9. This auspicious occasion is celebrated with great enthusiasm and cultural significance by people belonging to different communities and regions across the country. As you observe Chaitra Sukladi 2024, we at LatestLY have curated a collection of messages that you can download and share with all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Chaitra Sukladi Celebrations and Customs Associated With the Hindu New Year.

The name “Chaitra Sukladi” is derived from the Sanskrit words “Chaitra,” which is the name of the Hindu month, and “Sukla,” meaning “bright” or “shining,” referring to the waxing phase of the moon. The festival symbolizes renewal, growth, and prosperity, as it coincides with the onset of spring, a time of rejuvenation in nature. Here is a wide range of messages you can download and share with all your friends and family to wish them on Chaitra Sukladi 2024.

Gudi Padwa Wishes

Happy Gudi Padwa (File Image)

Ugadi Wishes

Happy Ugadi (File Image)

Cheti Chand Wishes

Cheti Chand (Photo Credits: File Image)

Navreh Wishes

Happy Navreh (File Image)

Chaitra Navratri Wishes

Happy Chaitra Navratri Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Sajibu Cheiraoba Wishes

Sajibu Cheiraoba Wishes (Photo Credits: X)

One of the highlights of Chaitra Sukladi is the preparation and consumption of traditional festive delicacies. Families gather to feast on a variety of dishes, including sweet and savoury treats symbolic of abundance and auspiciousness. The festivities also include cultural performances, music, dance, and community gatherings, fostering a sense of unity and joyous celebration among people of all ages. Chaitra Sukladi serves as a time for reflection, gratitude, and renewal as communities come together to welcome the new year with hope and positivity. Wishing everyone a Happy Chaitra Sukladi 2024.

