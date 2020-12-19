Champa Shashthi is a significant day observed in Maharashtra. If Champa Shashti combines with Shatabhisha Nakshatra and Vaidhriti Yoga either on Raviwar or on Mangalwar, it is considered very auspicious. It is a six-day festival meant for worshipping Lord Shiva. On the day, people offer prayers to Khanderao or Khandoba who is an incarnation of Lord Shiva. The festival falls on the sixth day in the Margashirsha month during the Shukla Paksha. Champa Shashthi 2020 falls on December 20. As we observe Champa Shashthi we bring to you wishes and messages to send on the occasion. It also includes Champa Shashthi 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, HD Images, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS to send on the observance. You can share these Champa Shashthi wishes with your loved ones to greet them on the occasion.

Champa Shashti festivities are held on a large scale in Pune, Maharashtra. Devotees offer fruits, wood, apple leaves and turmeric powder to worship Lord Khandoba. People visit the temple on all six days of the festival from the no moon day to the eve of Champa Shashti. The devotees light oil lamp for six days in front of Lord Khandoba idol. They also make several other offerings to Lord Khandoba.

