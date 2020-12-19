Champa Shashti 2020: The religious event of Champa Shashti is observed in honour of Lord Shiva. The people worship Lord Khanderao, also popularly known as Lord Khandoba, who is said to be an incarnation of Lord Shiva. The 6-day festival of Champa Shashti is celebrated with much pompous and fanfare in Maharashtra and Karnataka during Khandoba Navratri. If you are looking for more information about the observance of Champa Shashti 2020, its date, puja muhurat, significance, and more, then you can pause your search here as we have covered it all for you. In this article, know more about the auspicious festival.

What is the Date of Champa Shashti 2020?

The festival of Champa Shashti takes place during the 6th day (sasthi) during the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha as per the Hindu Samwat calendar. Hence, this year, the occasion of Champa Shashti 2020 will be observed on December 20, i.e., Sunday.

Auspicious Timing (Puja Muhurat) of Champa Shashti 2020

A look at the auspicious/important timings in the context of Champa Shashti 2020:

Champa Shashthi 2020 Date: December 20, i.e., Sunday

Champa Shashthi Tithi 2020 Begins - 02:14 PM on December 19, 2020

Champa Shashthi Tithi 2020 Ends - 02:52 PM on December 20, 2020

Shatabhisha Nakshatra Begins - 07:40 PM on December 19, 2020

Shatabhisha Nakshatra Ends - 09:01 PM on December 20, 2020

Vaidhriti Yoga Begins - 02:52 PM on December 31, 2020

Vaidhriti Yoga Ends - 01:38 PM on January 01, 2021

Significance of Champa Shashti

Lord Khandoba is popularly known as the deity hunters, farmers, warriors, gatherers, etc. The festival of Champa Shashti is culturally significant in Maharashtra and Karnataka and it falls during Khandoba Navratri. There are grand celebrations in the Khandoba Temple in Jejuri, in Pune. It is observed by the Tamil community as well, where they worship Lord Murugan.

It is said that people who observe all the rituals dutifully are blessed with positive energy, good health, and prosperity. Devotees who worship Lord Khandoba and Shiva sincerely on this auspicious occasion, their sins are washed away, and they are blessed with an obstacle-free life ahead.

We at LatestLY wish you all a very Happy Champa Shashti 2020. We hope you have a great time bonding with your friends and family. We wish Lord Shiva blesses you immensely and you begin your New Year on a positive note. Do share this piece of information about Champa Shashti 2020 with your loved ones and enlighten them about this grand festival of the people of the Hindu community.

