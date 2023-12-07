Champa Shashti or Champa Sashti is a very important observance celebrated by Hindus across Maharashtra. Champa Shashti 2023 will be celebrated on December 18. A day of worshipping Lord Shiva, Champa Sashti is primarily celebrated in Maharashtra and Karnataka. As we prepare to celebrate Champa Sashti 2023, here is everything you need to know about this festival, how to celebrate it, the significance of this festival, and more. Champa Shashthi Wishes And HD Images: WhatsApp Greetings, Messages And SMS to Send on the Auspicious Occasion.

When is Champa Shashti?

Champa Sashti 2023 will be celebrated on December 18. The Shashthi Tithi for Champa Sashti 2023 Begins at 17:33 on December 17, 2023, and will go on till 15:13 on December 18, 2023. As per Hindu mythology, Lord Khandoba, the warrior avatar of Lord Shiva, is worshipped. The festival marks the victory of Lord Khandoba over the evil demons Malla and Mali.

Significance of Champa Sashti

Champa Sashti is believed to be a significant festival where devotees pray to seek protection from all evil forces. In rural Maharashtra and Karnataka, Lord Khnadoba is seen as the lord of the farmers, hunters and warriors. Many devotees also visit Lord Khnadoba temple in Pune to mark this day. Observing the Sashti fast is also a common practice on this day. It is believed that If Champa Shashti combines with Shatabhisha Nakshatra and Vaidhriti Yoga either on Raviwar or on Mangalwar, it is considered very auspicious.

The observance of Champa Sashti also marks the victory of good over evil and is a significant observance focused on seeking the end of all things evil. We hope that Champa Sashti 2023 brings you and your family all the love, light and happiness. Happy Champa Sashti 2023!

