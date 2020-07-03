The second lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan for 2020 is almost here. July 5, 2020, full moon is a penumbral lunar eclipse, and it’s bursting with intensity and sparks. The penumbral lunar eclipse will start at 8:37 am and attain the maximum eclipse phase at 9:59 am and will close by 11:22 am. The total duration of Chandra Grahan will be 2 hours, 43 minutes and 24 seconds approximately. Eclipses in astrology are always intense because they deal with aligning our fates. Although the July 5 lunar eclipse will not be visible in India as the entire schedule of the eclipse occurs during the day time, the Chandra Grahan will have an impact on people’s horoscope. From Aries to Pisces, if you are wondering how July 5 penumbral lunar eclipse will impact your astrological sign, you arrived at the right place. In this article, we bring you everything you should know about your horoscope for the day. The Chandra Grahan 2020 rashifal is based on the Hindu calendar, Lala Ramswaroop Calendar 2020.

Aries (Mesh Rashi)

For natives of mesh rashi, there can be a few challenges. Tension, an argument in families and increase in expenditure are a possibility, but those in business but embark upon a new venture that will benefit you. Penumbral Lunar Eclipse 2020 Visibility in India; How and Where to Watch Chandra Grahan Online on July 5.

Taurus (Vrishabh Rashi)

For Taurus, the weekend seems a little busy, in a good way. Those in business are expected to witness positive growth.

Gemini (Mithun Rashi)

The Gemini natives are too expected to be on a positive ride. Relationships may cause concerns, but you will be able to solve it. In addition, you are advised to take good care of your health.

Cancer (Karka Rashi)

If there was any recent argument with a friend or those in the long distance are expected to connect. The disagreement is expected to solve, and relationships will be better during this time. However, there can be a rise in expenditure, and hence, natives are advised to be careful in expense. Penumbral Lunar Eclipse 2020 Date And Time: Know Visibility in India and Duration of the Celestial Event Coinciding With Full Buck Moon.

Leo (Simha Rashi)

Those in business are expected to gain profits. Take good care of your health and follow a healthy diet.

Virgo (Kanya Rashi)

People belonging to kanya rashi are advised to take care of their health. There can be some argument with closed ones because of which you may undergo stress. Besides, those in business are expected to earn some profits.

Libra (Tula Rashi)

For natives of tula rashi, good news is expected in family. Arrival of a new member in the family will bring joy and good luck to you. Again, those doing a job will receive an appreciation for work.

Scorpio (Vrishchik Rashi)

A reunion among friends is expected that will instantly cheer you up. However, you may suffer physically. The natives of vrishchik rashi are advised to take care of their health.

Sagittarius (Dhanu Rashi)

You will progress at work, and good news is expected. However, there could be an argument in family, but that shall soon be sorted.

Capricorn (Makar Rashi)

Things seem favourable to the natives of makar rashi. Good news is expected, and you might be blessed with a new member in the family. Again, if your work has remained pending for long, will start moving.

Aquarius (Kumbh Rashi)

Now seem a good time for a reunion among you and your friends. Besides, those in business is expected to gain profits.

Pisces (Meena Rashi)

Natives of this zodiac sign are expected to gain profits and do well in work. Positive news is expected. In addition, you are advised to take care of your health.

July penumbral lunar eclipse will be seen across most parts of the African continent, Northern America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Antarctic and the Indian Ocean. The July 5 lunar eclipse will also coincide with a phenomenon called Full Buck Moon when the moon will appear a bit darker than usual.

