Chandra Grahan 2021 Sutak: The last lunar eclipse of the year is going to take place on Friday, November 19. This will be a partial lunar eclipse which will be visible from the north-eastern states of India. According to experts, it is after 580 years when such a long partial lunar eclipse will be seen. Before this such a long lunar eclipse had occurred on February 18, 1440. Know Chandra Grahan 2021 Sutak time, where, how and when you will be able to see this eclipse.

Date and Time of Lunar Eclipse

Lunar eclipse, Chandra Grahan 2021 will start at 11:34 in the morning according to Indian time and will end at 5:33 in the evening. The total duration of Khandgras eclipse will be of 03 hours 26 minutes. The total duration of the penumbral lunar eclipse will be 05 hours 59 minutes. Total Lunar Eclipse 2021 Date and Sutak Time in India: When Will Lunar Eclipse Occur? Here’s All You Need to Know About the First Chandra Grahan of the Year.

Where Will This Lunar Eclipse Be Visible?

This eclipse will be visible in the northeastern regions of India. It can be seen in some parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. Apart from this, it can be seen in North and South America, Australia, East Asia and Pacific region.

India Will See Penumbral Lunar Eclipse

No partial penumbral lunar eclipse will be visible in India. It cannot be seen with the naked eye without special equipment. This will be the last lunar eclipse of the year. After this, the sight of the lunar eclipse will be seen on December 8, 2022.

What Is a Shadow Eclipse?

The Moon enters the Earth's shadow before the start of the eclipse. When this happens, a real lunar eclipse occurs. But during penumbral lunar eclipse, the moon comes out without entering the actual shadow of the earth.

According to the Panchang, the lunar eclipse is taking place in Taurus and Kritika constellation on the full moon day of Kartik Shukla Paksha. Which will be auspicious for the people of who are Libra, Aquarius and Pisces.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2021 08:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).