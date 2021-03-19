It is time for all of us to bid adieu to the winters (for this year), as we enter another new season of the year—Spring. With this brings in a lot of interesting celestial events for all the skygazers out there! The first one is a lunar eclipse. What’s so special about the eclipse? Well, it is the first Chandra Grahan of 2021, and this will be a total lunar eclipse or blood moon. So, when will the lunar eclipse occur? What’s the date, and most importantly, it’s Sutak Timing in India? This article brings you all the details of the upcoming total lunar eclipse 2021, its date, sutak time, and more to observe the first Chandra grahan of the year.

What Is A Total Lunar Eclipse?

There are three types of a lunar eclipse—a total lunar eclipse, partial lunar eclipse and penumbral lunar eclipse. Lunar eclipse occurs when Earth’s shadow blocks the sun’s light, which otherwise reflects the moon. In a total lunar eclipse, the Earth’s shadow completely covers the moon.

Total Lunar Eclipse 2021 Date and Sutak Time

This year’s first total lunar eclipse will take place on May 26. In India, the lunar eclipse will begin at 2:17 pm and end at 7:19 pm. Sutak is the time before and after the lunar and solar eclipse, which is considered to be inauspicious. The sutak is observed for nine hours before the lunar eclipse and ends with the eclipse. No new work or anything important is performed during this time.

Where Will, the Lunar Eclipse, be Visible?

The total eclipse in May, will be partially visible from eastern Asia, Australia, the Pacific Ocean, and much of the Americas. However, the total lunar eclipse will not be visible in New Delhi, but it can be observed as a penumbral lunar eclipse. Because it is the penumbra, it will be hard to spot, and skywatchers may find it difficult to differentiate it from a full moon as the shadowed part is only a little bit fainter than the rest of the moon.

Now that you have all the details about the total lunar eclipse, prepare yourself for the celestial event. The second lunar eclipse will take place on November 19, 2021.

