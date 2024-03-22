Chandra Grahan, a lunar eclipse, is a celestial event that occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow on the Moon. This year, a partial Chandra Grahan is set to occur on the night of March 25, coinciding with the festival of Holi in some parts of the world. This rare astronomical event adds a mystical aura to the already vibrant festival of colours. What makes this celestial event more of a rare occurrence is the fact that Chandra Grahan 2024 date falls on Holi after 100 years! Let us understand the significance of this event along with a list of dos and don'ts that one must follow during the Lunar Eclipse of March 25 on Monday.

Chandra Grahan 2024 on Holi Date & Significance

On the night of March 25th, on Holi as the Earth's shadow partially covers the Moon, the sky will present a mesmerising sight for stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts. The date of Holi and Chandra Grahan is coinciding after 100 years. In Hindu mythology, eclipses are considered significant events with both scientific and spiritual implications. It is believed that the alignment of the celestial bodies during an eclipse can affect human lives and energies. During Chandra Grahan, it is customary for many people to observe certain rituals and practices to ward off any negative effects.

In addition to its astronomical significance, the timing of Chandra Grahan during Holi adds an interesting twist to the festival. Holi, known as the festival of colours, is celebrated with much fervour and joy across India and other parts of the world. It is a time for people to come together, play with colours, and celebrate the victory of good over evil.

The coincidence of Chandra Grahan with Holi presents a rare celestial spectacle that is sure to captivate the imagination of many. It is a reminder of the wonders of the universe and the interconnectedness of all things. As people gather to celebrate Holi, they can also take a moment to look up at the sky and marvel at the beauty of the cosmos.

Chandra Grahan 2024 on Holi Dos and Don'ts

In Hindu mythology, Chandra Grahan, or lunar eclipse, is considered a significant celestial event with both scientific and spiritual implications. According to Hindu beliefs, eclipses are believed to have a profound effect on human lives and energies. Here are some dos and don'ts that are commonly followed during Chandra Grahan:

Dos:

Observing Fasting: It is common for many Hindus to observe fasting during Chandra Grahan. The fast is believed to cleanse the body and mind and protect against negative energies. Chanting Mantras: Reciting sacred mantras, especially those dedicated to Lord Shiva or Lord Vishnu, is considered auspicious during Chandra Grahan. It is believed to invoke divine blessings and protection. Performing Rituals: Some people perform special rituals and prayers during Chandra Grahan to mitigate any negative effects. This may include offering prayers to the Sun and Moon gods. Taking a Holy Bath: Taking a bath in a sacred river or at a pilgrimage site before and after the eclipse is believed to purify the body and soul. Charity and Donation: Giving to the poor and needy is considered virtuous during Chandra Grahan. It is believed to bring blessings and alleviate any negative effects of the eclipse.

Don'ts:

Avoid Eating: It is advised to avoid eating during the eclipse, as it is believed that food becomes impure during this time. People usually eat a light meal before the eclipse begins and break their fast after the eclipse ends. Avoid Cooking: Cooking and consuming food that is prepared before the eclipse is also avoided, as it is believed to be contaminated by the eclipse. Avoid Sleeping: It is believed that sleeping during Chandra Grahan can bring negative energies. Many people stay awake and engage in prayers or meditation instead. Avoid Staring at the Eclipse: It is advised not to stare directly at the eclipse, as it can harm the eyes. Using protective eyewear or watching the eclipse indirectly is recommended. Avoid Conception: In some cultures, conception/ sex during an eclipse is considered inauspicious. Couples may avoid intimacy during this time to prevent any negative effects on the unborn child.

Following these dos and don'ts during Chandra Grahan is believed to bring protection and spiritual benefits according to Hindu mythology. While some may view Chandra Grahan as an ominous event, it is important to remember that eclipses are natural phenomena that occur regularly. They offer a unique opportunity to witness the beauty and complexity of the universe and serve as a reminder of the awe-inspiring forces at play in the cosmos.

