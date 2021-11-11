Happy Chhath Puja 2021! The preparations for Chhath Puja, the festival of worshipping of Chhathi Maiyya and Surya Dev, are complete and now it is time to offer the rising Sun araghya. After Diwali, this great festival of faith is celebrated with immense pomp and fervour. Especially, in the regions of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Nepal, the divinity and grandeur of this festival is seen. How can one not congratulate each other on this great festival that worships Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. To make the day even more special, you can wish your friends-relatives, near and dear ones a very happy Chhath Puja 2021 Usha Arghya wishes by sending these adorable Hindi Wishes, Images, WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings, Photo Messages, Wallpapers.

Chhath Puja is celebrated on the sixth day of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. According to the scriptures, it has also been said that on this day Mata Chhathi must be worshipped with proper ritual. Chhath Puja is celebrated twice a year, once in Chaitra and the second time in Kartik month. Today we have for you Chhath Puja Greetings, Messages, Quotes, Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Msg, Wishes, SMS etc. You can share with your friends and family on Facebook, Whatsapp. We have some of the best Happy Chhath Puja 2021 Usha arghya Wishes, Usha arghya Greetings, Usha arghya Chhathi Maiya HD Images, WhatsApp Stickers, Usha arghya Facebook Messages, Usha arghya Telegram Quotes and GIFs below for you to download for free:

Chhath Puja Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Happy Chhath Puja. Let’s Celebrate the Victories in Life Happy Chhath Puja 2021

Chhath Puja Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You and Your Loved Ones Be Showered With the Love and Blessings of Chhath Mata on the Occasion of Chhath Puja 2021

Chhath Puja Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Sun God Bless You With Everything You Have Wished For. Jai Chhathi Maiyya and Happy Chhath Puja 2021

Chhath Puja Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish the Colour, Bliss and Beauty of This Festival Be With You Throughout the Year! Happy Chhath Puja 2021

Chhath Puja Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Long Live the Tradition of Chhath Puja May Nature Bless You With Love and Care. Happy Chhath Puja 2021

Check Out the Video of Happy Kharna and Chhath Puja 2021:

This is probably the only festival where Arghya is offered to the Sun both in the evening and then on the last day of Chhath, Arghya is also offered to the rising sun in the morning. On this day, from children to old people, wear new clothes.

