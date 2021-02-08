Chocolate Day 2021: They say sharing chocolates with your loved ones is one of the most loving ways to express love. Do you agree? Well, it’s the season of love, and the event of Chocolate Day is here. It is the third Day in the lovey-dovey Valentine Week. After celebrating Rose Day and Propose Day, people are now excited to celebrate Chocolate Day. If you are curious to know more information about Chocolate Day 2021 observance, then you have reached the right place. At LatestLY, we present all the details you need to know about 2021 Chocolate Day – its date, celebrations, significance, and more.

Chocolate Day 2021 Date

Chocolate Day's event is celebrated every year, on the 3rd Day of the much-loved Valentine Week. Like every year, Chocolate Day will be observed on February 9 this time around.

Chocolate Day is celebrated a day after Propose Day, and a day before Teddy Day. Here’s a look at the calendar of Valentines Week 2021.

Valentines Dates 2021: Valentines Week 2021 Timetable, Calendar and Schedule

Day Date Day Valentine Day 1 February 7 Sunday Rose Day 2 February 8 Monday Propose Day 3 February 9 Tuesday Chocolate Day 4 February 10 Wednesday Teddy Day 5 February 11 Thursday Promise Day 6 February 12 Friday Hug Day 7 February 13 Saturday Kiss Day 8 February 14 Sunday Valentine’s Day

How is Chocolate Day Celebrated?

Every person has a different way of celebrating Chocolate Day. Gifting chocolates is the easiest, cosiest, and most romantic way to express your loved ones. Many people even make chocolates on their own and gift them to their partners, lovers, and crush.

A lot of people prefer to gift other things such as greeting cards, flowers, or a ring with chocolates. It is a sweet way to express your love and feelings with them.

What is the Significance of Chocolate Day 2021?

Everyday people observe in Valentine’s Week has its own significance. Symbolically, gifting a bar of chocolate to your near and dear ones on this special Day signifies, adding sweetness in your relationship. It shows how one can make their bond and their relationship with their loved ones sweeter than chocolate.

We at LatestLY, wish you a Happy Chocolate Day 2021. We hope you share many chocolates with your partners and crush, and have a splendid time with them on this Chocolate Day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2021 03:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).