Happy Dahi Handi 2020 Greetings and HD Images: Janmashtami celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the avatar of Lord Vishnu. The auspicious festival is of great significance among the Hindu community. People observe fast and offer prayers to Lord Krishna on the day. Dahi Handi is an important event of the day wherein devotees form a human pyramid and break pots of curd hung at heights. The event is a symbolic act of how young Krishna stole curd and butter from pots hung from rooftops with the help of his friends. While celebrations have been curtailed due to COVID-19 pandemic, you can send each other messages wishing Happy Dahi Handi. On Janmashtami 2020, we bring to you Dahi Handi greetings in Hindi to celebrate the day. Our list also includes Dahi Handi WhatsApp Stickers, Makhan Chor HD Images, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Instagram Stories, Messages in Hindi and SMS to celebrate Janmashtami. Dahi Handi 2020 Virtual Celebration Ideas: Here’s How You Can Celebrate Krishna Janmashtami From Home During Pandemic.

As per Hindu mythology, Krishna grew up in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh where the festival is celebrated with great pomp and fervour. Janmashtami falls on the eighth day of Krishna Paksha in Hindu months of Shravaana or Bhadrapad that corresponds with the Gregorian months of August or September. Devotees observe Janmashtami Vrat (fasting) on August 11 and August 12 while celebrations will take place on August 12 and August 13 according to Smarta Sampradaya and Vaishnava Sampradaya. Dahi Handi 2020 Date, Ashtami Tithi and History: Know The Significance of Gopalkala Celebration During Krishna Janmashtami.

Happy Dahi Handi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Family From Me and My Family, Have a Happy and Colorful Janmashtami and May God Blesses You With the Best!

Happy Dahi Handi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: दहीहंडी आणि गोपाळकाल्याच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा !

Happy Dahi Handi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Festival of Janmashtami Bring Lot of Happiness and Fun Around, How About Stealing the Butter? Happy Dahi Handi and Krishna Janmashtami 2020!

Sri Krishna GIF!

How to Download Dahi Handi WhatsApp Stickers Online?

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging app, you can use the medium to send festive greetings too. You can also download Dahi Handi WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and share it with your family and friends. HERE is the download link for Dahi Handi 2020 WhatsApp Stickers. We wish you all a Happy Dahi Handi and Janmashtami.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2020 06:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).