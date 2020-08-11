Dahi Handi is one of the significant tradition of Krishna Janmashtami celebration. Devotees recreate one of the most iconic childhood traits of Shri Krishna, the observation of which is linked to Shri Krishna’s ‘butter stealing’ act with his friends in Gokul. Also known as Gopalkala, the festival is observed on the next day of Krishna Janmashtami which is observed to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, who was the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Krishna Janmashtami 2020 is on August 11, and Dahi Handi 2020 is observed on the next day, i.e. August 12. Ahead of the celebration, in this article, we bring you Dahi Handi 2020 date, Ashtami tithi, history of Gopalkala celebration, significance and religious importance about the festival. Dahi Handi 2020 Virtual Celebration Ideas: Here’s How You Can Celebrate Krishna Janmashtami From Home During Pandemic.

Dahi Handi 2020 Date and Time

Dahi Handi is one of the festive events during the Hindu festival of Gokulashtami. It is observed usually in August or September. Krishna Janmashtami 2020 is on August 11 and Dahi Handi us observed the next day, which is August 12. The Ashtami tithi for Gokulashtami is from 9:06 am on August 11 and ends the next day, at 11:16 am, according to Drik Panchang.

Dahi Handi History and Significance

Dahi Handi honours the way of living of Lord Krishna. Shri Krishna is believed to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. During his childhood, he was raised in Vrindavan in the care of his foster parents, Nand and Yashodha. According to legends, Lord Krishna was an extremely naughty kid and used to love Makhan (white butter), milk and curd. Krishna, along with his friends often used to steal Makhan from their neighbours. It is because of this; Lord Krishna is referred to as ‘Makhan Chor’ and ‘Navneet Chor.’

When Lord Krishna and his friends began eyeing neighbourhood homes to quench their thirst for milk products, his mother, Yashodha and so the other women began hanging milk products from the ceiling like a chandelier, hoping that young Krishna won’t be able to reach to the containers. That is when Krishna devised the idea of forming a human pyramid to climb up and reach the handi. On Dahi Handi Utsav, devotees replicate this same idea and celebrate the birth anniversary of Krishna on Janmashtami.

Dahi Handi is a significant part of Janmashtami celebration, and it is observed with much thrill among devotees. However, Dahi Handi 2020 observation will be different, as many places across the nation have cancelled the events in view of the pandemic. People are urged to stay at home and observe Krishna Janmashtami 2020 virtually.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2020 02:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).