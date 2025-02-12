Darwin Day is an annual celebration held on February 12 to honour the birth of Charles Darwin, the renowned British naturalist who proposed the theory of evolution by natural selection. The day is dedicated to science, reason, and humanity’s quest for knowledge. Charles Darwin was born on February 12, 1809. The day is used to highlight Darwin's contributions to science and to promote scientific literacy and the importance of critical thinking.

Darwin's book, On the Origin of Species (1859), introduced the concept that species evolve over time through natural selection. His work laid the foundation for modern genetics, paleontology, and evolutionary biology. In this article, let's know more about Darwin Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event dedicated to Charles Darwin.

Darwin Day 2025 Date

Darwin Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, February 12.

Darwin Day History

The celebrations of Darwin's work and tributes to his life have been organised sporadically since his death on April 19, 1882, at age 73. Events took place at Down House, in Downe on the southern outskirts of London where Darwin and members of his family lived from 1842 until the death of his wife, Emma Darwin, in 1896. In 1909, more than 400 scientists and dignitaries from 167 countries met in Cambridge to honour Darwin's contributions and to discuss vigorously the recent discoveries and related theories contesting for acceptance.

Darwin Day Significance

Darwin Day recognizes Darwin’s contributions to biology and natural sciences. On this day, schools, universities, and science institutions organize lectures, discussions, and exhibitions on evolution and natural history. Various universities and science organisations worldwide hold educational programs while communities host science fairs, quizzes, and workshops to promote scientific curiosity.

Darwin Day is about embracing science, reason, and the pursuit of knowledge and serves as a reminder of how scientific discoveries shape our understanding of life and encourage future generations to keep exploring the mysteries of nature.

