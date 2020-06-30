Devshayani Ekadashi 2020: The occasion of Shayani Ekadashi is considered to be one of the most important Ekadashis amongst the people of the Hindu community. It is also popularly called as ‘Maha-Ekadashi’, 'Ashadi Ekadashi,' ‘Padma Ekadashi’, and ‘Devshayani Ekadashi’ by Hindus. The day holds significant importance for the Vaishnava community and devotees worship Vithal, Lord Vishnu's avatar. If you are looking for the details of Shayani Ekadashi 2020 – its date, puja, shubh muhurat, vrat katha, significance etc., then you have arrived at the right spot, as we bring you more information here below. Devshayani Ekadashi 2020 Wishes & Ashadhi Ekadashi HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, SMS and Messages to Send on The Auspicious Festival.

Devshayani Ekadashi 2020 Date:

The festive occasion of Shayani Ekadashi is observed on the 11th lunar day (Ekadashi) of the Shukla Paksha in the holy month of Ashadha, as per the Hindu Samwat calendar. Hence, Shayani Ekadashi 2020 will be observed on July 1 this year, i.e. Wednesday.

Devshayani Ekadashi 2020: Shubh Muhurat (Puja Timings)

Devshayani Ekadashi 2020 Date: July 1, 2020; Wednesday

Shayani Ekadashi 2020 Tithi Begins – June 30, i.e. Tuesday, from 07:49 PM

Shayani Ekadashi 2020 Tithi Ends – July 01, Wednesday, till 05:29 PM

Devshayani Ekadashi Puja Vidhi (Rituals)

People wake up early in the morning and take a holy dip in the water before/during the time of sunrise. They worship deities of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi on this occasion. People offer special prayers all night long, before the day of Shayani Ekadashi. It is said that observing fast today is very auspicious. It is not compulsory, and hence some people observe partial fasting as well. Devotees pray, chant mantras, and take vows on this holy day.

Devshayani Ekadashi Significance and Vrat Katha

There are several stories associated with Devshayani Ekadashi. One of the legends says, Lord Vishnu falls asleep in the Kheersagar on Shesh Naga for four months. Hence the day is also called as Dev-Shayani (God-Sleeping) Ekadashi. These four months are popularly known as Chaturmas, and this time coincides with the rainy season.

Another legend says that the King of Asuras, Bali, had taken over all the three worlds. A worried Lord Indra went to Lord Vishnu for help. Lord Vishnu set out in the guise of Brahmin and with some trickery got all the three worlds free. However, he was pleased with Bali’s reception and services offered to him, so he granted him a wish. Bali, who was anguished now, asked Lord Vishnu to live with him in the ‘pataal lok’ (abyss).

Following this, it was then Goddess Lakshmi who disguised as an ordinary woman and met Bali, befriended him and eventually made him her brother by tying a rakhi. Cleverly, she asked Lord Vishnu’s release as a gift from Bali. Hence this day is also called as the Devshayani Ekadashi.

It is said that people who follow all the rituals on Shayani Ekadashi, attain salvation. It is believed that followers who observe Vrata (fasting) on this festive occasion, are freed of all their past sins. They are blessed with prosperity and healthy life ahead.

