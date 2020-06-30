Shayani Ekadashi is the eleventh lunar day (Ekadashi) of the bright fortnight (Shukla paksha) of the Hindu month of Ashadha. The observance is also known as Ashadhi Ekadashi or Ashadhi. It is known as Toli Ekadashi in Telugu. The day is considered special and of great significance to Vaishnavas, followers of the Hindu protector God, Lord Vishnu. People pray to Lord Vittal also known as Vithoba and visit Pandharpur, a popular pilgrimage town in Solapur, Maharashtra. The festival is also known as Maha-Ekadashi, Prathama-Ekadashi, Padma Ekadashi, Devshayani Ekadashi or Devpodhi Ekadashi. As Ashadhi Ekadashi 2020 approaches, we bring to you messages to celebrate the day. Devshayani Ekadashi 2020 falls on July 1. You can send these Devshayani Ekadashi wishes as WhatsApp messages, Facebook greetings, HD Images and Instagram stories to your loved ones.

According to the beliefs, soon after this Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu goes into a deep state of meditation called Yoga Nidra, for four months and wakes up only on Prabodhini Ekadashi. Every year, lakhs of devotees throng the temple of Lord Vitthal in Pandharpur town of Solapur in Maharashtra on the festival. However, this year, celebrations have been curtailed owing to COVID-19 pandemic.

Ashadhi Ekadashi messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Devshayani Ekadashi WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Vithala Bless You and Your Family on the Auspicious Occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi and Always Happy Ashadi Ekadashi 2020

Happy Devshayani Ekadashi 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Ashadhi Ekadashi Facebook Greetings: Bola Pundalika Var De Hari Vitthal Shri Dnyandev Tukaram Pandari Nath Maharaj Ki Jay! Ashadi Ekadashichya Shubheccha!

Devshayani Ekadashi 2020 wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Devshayani Ekadashi WhatsApp Message Reads: Jai Jai Vithala Panduranga Vithala, Pundalika Varadha Panduranga Vithala, Jai Jai Vithala Jai Hari Vithala; Pundalika Varadha Sairanga Vithala Sarva Bhai Bandhuna, Aashadhi Ekadashichya Hardik Shubhechha!

Devshayani Ekadashi 2020 greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Ashadhi Ekadashi Facebook Greetings: Let Us Worship Lord Vishnu and Seek His Blessings on Auspicious Day of Ashadi Ekadashi.

Devshayani Ekadashi 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Devshayani Ekadashi WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You All Happy Ashadi Ekadashi! Vittala Vittala Vittala, Hari Om Vittala!

Happy Ashadhi Ekadashi greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Ashadhi Ekadashi Facebook Greetings: Bola Pundalika Var De Hari Vitthal Shri Dnyandev Tukaram Pandari Nath Maharaj Ki Jay! Ashadi Ekadashichya Shubheccha!

Happy Ashadhi Ekadashi wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Devshayani Ekadashi WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Vithala Bless You and Your Family on the Auspicious Occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi and Always Happy Ashadi Ekadashi 2020

Shayani Ekadashi WhatsApp Stickers

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging app, people use the medium to send festive greetings and birthday wishes. You can also download Shayani Ekadashi and Ashadhi Ekadashi WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to your loved ones.

