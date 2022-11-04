Dev Uthani Ekadashi is observed on the eleventh lunar day of Shukla Paksha in the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, it falls in the month of November. Devotthan Ekadashi 2022 will be observed on November 4, Friday. Devotees observe a day-long fast and worship Lord Vishnu on this day. Dev Utthani Ekadashi is also known as Prabodhini Ekadashi or Dev Uthana Ekadashi. The main ritual of Dev Uthhani Ekadashi is the marriage of the Tulsi plant with Lord Vishnu in the form of a holy black-coloured Shaligram. As you observe this auspicious day dedicated to Lord Vishnu, we at LatestLY have curated images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as greetings, wishes and WhatsApp messages with your friends and family. Prabodhini Ekadashi Vrat Rituals, Shubh Muhurat and Significance of The Pious Day That Marks Beginning of Auspicious Phase in Hinduism.

Prabodhini means awakening eleventh. Therefore, it is on the eleventh day of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month when Lord Vishnu wakes up after four months of sleep. It is also known as Utthana Ekadashi which means the opening of eyes. Dev Uthana refers to god’s awakening. Celebrate the awakening of Lord Vishnu on the eleventh lunar day of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month, here are images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as greetings, wishes and WhatsApp messages with your loved ones on this day. Tulsi Vivah 2022 Rangoli Designs: Artful Tulsi Puja Rangoli Patterns To Add Colours To The Holy Hindu Festival (Watch Videos).

Tulsi Vivah is also usually observed on this day. It is the ceremonial marriage of the Tulsi plant and Lord Vishnu in the form of a holy black Shaligram, which is regarded as the husband of Tulsi in its 24 permutations. It is an auspicious day for new beginnings and therefore thousand of marriages take place on this day. Wishing everyone a Happy Dev Utthani Ekadashi 2022!

