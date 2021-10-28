The auspicious festival of Diwali is around the corner, and the festivities have begun in every household. The festival celebrates the triumph of good over evil. The festival gets its name from Sanksrit Dipavali, meaning “row of lights.” On the night of Diwali, people light candles and clay lamps ( diyas), placing them throughout their homes and in the streets to light up the dark night and symbolise the inner light that protects them from the spiritual darkness. Diwali occurs annually in autumn, during the Hindu month of Kartik.

But apart from the lamps, fireworks, fancy clothes, and sweets, Diwali is also a gifting season, wherein people shop some of the most unique things for their relatives and friends. And, Diwali Mela is a great place to shop for such things. Diwali Melas hold a special place in every person's heart since their childhood. In these Melas, you'll find all types of games, cultural programs suitable for all age groups, and shops for fancy items, delicacies, Indian handicrafts, and other trinkets, one cannot stop themselves from the inevitable little shopping spree. To make you ready for your own Diwali Mela stall, we bring you four easy stall ideas to set up.

Lucky 7 stall

Lucky 7 is played with two dice. The player who gets the number seven as the sum of numbers that appear once the dice are rolled is the winner.

Tambola

Tambola is an Indian game also known as Bingo and Housie in India. The game can be played by children and adults alike. To play this game one must possess a heightened sense of hearing and pen-striking skills. The deal is simple, the caller calls the number 1-99 randomly, one at a time, and players need to strike off the number if they have it. The first person to strike off any combination wins the round. To set up a Tambola stall all you need is a Tambola game set and some kickass sitting arrangement.

Homemade Soap Stall

To set up a Homemade Soap Stall, you need basic knowledge of soap-making and some key ingredients which you can easily get at the departmental stores around your corner. In times of customers refusing to buy chemicalized harmful factory products, a homemade soap stall can be a big hit during Diwali.

Decor products stall

Let the inner artist in you come out. You can set up a one-stop-shop for essential home decor at the Diwali Mela. You can make a series of exquisite products to amp up the Diwali decorations like wallhangings, Paper Torans and Kandil, candle inside jars, decorative pieces, handpainted diyas, platters, bowls, and even paintings. Phew!

You can also explore other options like Kulhar Chai stall or other food items. So get your game on and set up your stall this Diwali. LatestLY wishes you a Happy Diwali 2021!

