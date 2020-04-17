Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan 45th Death Anniversary: Here Are Some Lesser Known Facts About Former President of India

Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Today marks the 45th death anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who died on 17 April 1975. The Indian statesman, scholar, philosopher and the second President of India is also recognised as a legendary teacher. He was also the first vice-president of the Republic of India. Radhakrishnan is regarded as one of the most prominent Indian scholars of the twentieth century.

Born on September 5, 1888, in a Telugu-speaking Brahmin family in Madras Presidency, Radhakrishnan was a professor of philosophy in the University of Mysore. he also taught at the prestigious University of Oxford as professor of Eastern Religion. Since 1962, his birthday has been celebrated as Teachers' Day in India. On his death anniversary here are some facts about him.

Here Are Some Lesser Known Facts About Former President:

In 1952, Radhakrishnan became first Vice-President of India and went on to become second President of India in 1962.

In April 1909, he was appointed to the Department of Philosophy at Madras Presidency College and had the honour to became the first Indian to hold a professorial chair at University of Oxford.

Radhakrishnan was honoured with several ranks and awards, including a knighthood in 1931. He was conferred with the highest civilian award in India, the Bharat Ratna, in 1954.

Radhakrishnan was appointed as ambassador to UNESCO in 1946. Later, he was appointed as ambassador to the Soviet Union in 1949.

The former president also the Union Education Commission and was responsible for bringing reforms in India’s education system.

Radhakrishnan wrote several books including 'The Philosophy of Rabindranath Tagore'.

When he became the President, some of his students and colleagues requested him to allow them to observe his birthday, on 5 September. He replied, "Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if September 5th is observed as Teachers' Day."

Radhakrishnan was married to Sivakamu at an age of 16. The couple had 5 daughters and one son. Dr Radhakrishnan was inspired by Swami Vivekanand. India can pay tribute to this great soul by improving its educational infrastructure.