Dr Rajendra Prasad 57th Death Anniversary: Facts About the First President of Independent India

Dr Rajendra Prasad (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi, February 27: 20th century India produced several remarkable personalities and one of the greatest among them was Dr Rajendra Prasad, the first President of independent India. Born on December 3, 1884, Prasad was a political leader and lawyer by training. He died on February 28, 1963. Today marks the 57th death anniversary of India’s first president Dr Rajendra Prasad. 7 Lesser-Known Facts About India’s First President.

Called Rajendra Babu by his supporters, he made a major contribution to India's freedom struggle. He was inspired by Mahatma Gandhi and decided to join Indian National Congress (INC) during the Independence movement. On his 57th death anniversary here are some facts about him.

Facts About Rajendra Prasad:

As a child, he was taught by a Muslim Maulavi as his father wanted him to learn the Persian language. During his post graduation time at the University of Calcutta, he stayed at the Eden Hindu Hostel. He officially joined the INC in 1911, during its annual session held in Calcutta He served as the President of the Constituent Assembly that drafted the first Constitution of Republic India. During the last session of Constituent Assembly, he was unanimously made the President of India. He was the recipient of the highest civilian award in India, the Bharat Ratna.

Dr Rajendra Prasad, as the President of India, made sure that he travelled the length and breadth of the country for at least 5 months in a year and that too in a train compartment. His train would halt at small stations where he would interact with citizens from rural parts to understand their problems.