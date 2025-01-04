Durga Puja is one of the most important and auspicious festivals in India, particularly in West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Tripura, and Jharkhand. It honours Maa Durga, the goddess of strength, wisdom, and protection, symbolising the victory of good over evil. The festival spans several days and ends on the day of Vijaya Dashami. On the day of Vijaya Dashami, idols of Durga are immersed in water to signify her return to Mount Kailash, her celestial abode. Mahalaya marks the beginning of the festival, invoking Goddess Durga. It includes the recitation of hymns and mythological tales. Durga Puja 2025 will start on Saturday, September 27, and end on Thursday, October 2. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Durga Puja is generally observed over five main days—Shashthi, Saptami, Ashtami, Navami, and Dashami. The festival begins with the unveiling of the Goddess and the rituals start with welcoming Maa Durga and invoking her presence in the idol through Bodhon. During Durga Puja, puja is performed in homes and in pandals. Elaborate, artistic structures are set up as temporary temples, showcasing creative themes ranging from mythology to contemporary issues. Durga Puja celebration begins with Mahalaya, which falls on September 21, 2025. Below, find the full schedule of Durga Puja 2025 start and end dates. Purnima 2025 Calendar: Know Full Moon Dates, Poornima Significance and Fasting Rituals for the Auspicious Observance.

Durga Puja 2025 Start and End Dates

Day Date Puja and Rituals Durga Puja Day 1 September 27, 2025 Bilva Nimantran Durga Puja Day 2 September 28, 2025 Kalparambha, Akal Bodhon, Amantran and Adhivas Durga Puja Day 3 September 29, 2025 Durga Maha Saptami, Kolabou Puja Durga Puja Day 4 September 30, 2025 Durga Ashtami, Kumari Puja, Sandhi Puja Durga Puja Day 5 October 1, 2025 Maha Navami, Durga Balidan, Navami Homa Durga Puja Day 6 October 2, 2025 Vijayadashami, Bengal Durga Visarjan Sindoor Utsav

Durga Puja is a popular festival dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine forms. Durga Puja is also known as Durgotsava, which refers to five days feof stivity, which are observed as Shashthi, Maha Saptami, Maha Ashtami, Maha Navami, and Vijayadashami. According to religious texts, Durga Puja, including Chandi Path, should begin on the next day of Mahalaya Amavasya. Mahalaya is the most important day of Pitru Paksha, when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors,and is not considered for starting any auspicious work.

On Vijaya Dashami, married women in West Bengal and other eastern states of India, participate in Sindoor Khela, smearing vermilion on each other and on Durga's idol. On this day, idols of Goddess Durga are taken out in processions, accompanied by drums (dhak), dancing, and singing, and are immersed in rivers or lakes.

