Happy Dussehra 2021! The time for good to win over evil is here. The festival of Dussehra is also called Vijayadashami, that celebrates the victory of good over evil. Evil in any form like anger, lies, envy, jealousy, sorrow, or laziness etc. is eliminated any internal evil is also won over by self-victory on this day as we celebrate the act every year on Vijay Dashami. Dussehra 2021 celebration will not be the same, like every year as some COVID-19 restriction may still be in place but many places will still host the event virtually for devotees to witness the burning of Ravana's effigy from home. To make the day much for fun, we have for you Happy Dussehra 2021 greetings and Vijayadashami HD images. These Dussehra WhatsApp stickers, Ravan Dahan HD images, GIFs, Lord Rama's photos, SMSes and wishes are perfect to send on Dasara and spread love and positivity.

It is a festival that celebrates the victory of good conduct over bad conduct. Generally, Dussehra sees everyone's recognition of celebration differently. For example, for farmers, it is a celebration of the arrival of new crops at home. In the olden times, tools and weapons were worshiped on this day, as they saw it as a celebration of victory in the war. But there is only one main reason behind all this, the victory of good over evil. For the farmers, it is a celebration of the crops that came in the form of victory of hard work and for the soldiers it is a celebration of victory over the enemy in the war. To spread more good around with your loved one, we have your back with the best wishes and greetings. If you are searching for the Dussehra 2021 wishes and messages, then we have for you a collection of Happy Dussehra 2021 images, Vijayadashmi greetings and WhatsApp Stickers all in one place.

Happy Dussehra 2021 WhatsApp Stickers:

What's a fun-filled with without some interesting WhatsApp stickers? The Facebook-owned app, WhatsApp has unveiled many fun stickers and if you want them all on your phone, Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers and celebrate Dussehra 2021.

In today's time, Dussehra is celebrated by considering the mythological stories from the past. After the end of nine days of Maa Durga, the tenth day is celebrated as an end to Navaratri that sees visarjan on Maa Durga's idol. On this day Ram Leela is organised in many places, that sees artists become characters of Ramayana and present this war of Ram-Ravana in the form of a drama.

