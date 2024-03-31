The Indian film industry is celebrating Easter. Members of the fraternity across the film industries of India took to their social media and shared their best wishes for those who are celebrating the festival. Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who will be soon seen in the upcoming Shoojit Sircar untitled directorial, took to his X (formerly called Twitter), and wrote: “Happy Easter, everyone.” Easter 2024 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings to People, Says ‘May This Day Inspire Us All to Come Together’.

Actor Nivin Pauly, who predominantly works in Malayalam cinema, shared a video wishing everyone. He wrote, "Wishing all a Happy Easter.” Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene, who was last seen in the streaming movie Maja Ma, shared an E-card to wish happy Easter. Easter 2024: Why Do We Celebrate Easter With Eggs and Bunnies? Learn More About the Deep-Rooted Historical and Symbolic Significance.

Madhuri Dixit Nene's Post

Madhuri Dixit Nene's Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Abhishek Bachchan's Post

Abhishek Bachchan's Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kajol's Post

Kajol's Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Kajol, who will be soon seen in the upcoming film Do Patti, took to the Stories section on her Instagram, and wrote, “Happy Easter, everybunny! May your day be as colourful as finding that golden egg! And remember, calories don't count today, right? #HappyEaster #EasterJoy.”

