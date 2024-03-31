Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on Easter 2024 and wished that this special occasion may deepen the spirit of harmony in society. Easter is celebrated by Christians all over the world in belief of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. “On Easter, we hope that the message of renewal and optimism reverberates all over. May this day inspire us all to come together, fostering unity and peace. Wishing everyone a joyful Easter,” the Prime Minister wrote on X. Easter 2024: Why Do We Celebrate Easter With Eggs and Bunnies? Learn More About the Deep-Rooted Historical and Symbolic Significance.

Easter 2024 Wish by PM Modi

On Easter, we hope that the message of renewal and optimism reverberates all over. May this day inspire us all to come together, fostering unity and peace. Wishing everyone a joyful Easter. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2024

