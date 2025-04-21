Easter Monday is an annual celebration that is celebrated the day after Easter Sunday by the Christian community around the world. Easter Monday is the second day of Eastertide and a public holiday in some countries. This day commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ in as per Christian belief. Easter Monday 2025 falls on Monday, April 21. In Western Christianity, it marks the second day of the Octave of Easter; in Eastern Christianity, it marks the second day of Bright Week. From Chocolate Bunny Fails To Egg Hunt Chaos, Hilarious Easter Sunday Memes That Will Crack You Up!

The Easter Monday date varies each year, as Easter is based on the lunar calendar. The day of Easter Monday is observed by many Christian countries and traditions around the world. In this article, let’s know more about Easter Monday 2025 date and the significance of the annual event celebrated by Christians around the world. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Easter Monday 2025 Date

Easter Monday 2025 falls on Monday, April 21.

Easter Monday Significance

Easter Monday holds great significance in Christian culture as this day continues the celebration of Jesus Christ’s resurrection, which is the key event of Christian faith. Easter is an important Christian festival. The Bible says that Christ died on a cross on a day called Good Friday. According to the Bible, Jesus was then resurrected and came back to life on Easter Sunday.

In the Eastern Orthodox Church and Byzantine Rite Catholic Churches, this day is called ‘Bright Monday’ or ‘Renewal Monday’. The celebrations of Easter Monday holds both religious and cultural importance, though its significance varies across Christian traditions and countries.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2025 06:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).