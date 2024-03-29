Mumbai, March 29: Eid, also known as Eid Ul Fitr and Eid al-Fitr, is one of the two major festivals celebrated by Muslims worldwide. Muslims celebrate Eid on the first day of the Islamic month of Shawwal. The festival also marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. The end of Ramadan, start of Shawwal and Eid date are determined following the moon sighting ritual. When is Eid Ul Fitr in India? When is Chand Raat? If you are looking for the Eid 2024 date in India, this article has all details for you.

It may be recalled that the Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle. An Islamic month completes 29 or 30 days, subject to the sighting of the crescent moon. Muslims look for the crescent moon on 29th evening of each month. That evening is also called Chand Raat. If the moon is sighted, the ongoing month ends and a new month begins from next day. In case the moon is not sighted, a new month commences after the ongoing month completes 30 days. Eid al-Fitr 2024 Date: When Is Shawwal Moon Sighting or Ramzan Chand Raat? Check Tentative Eid Ul Fitr Dates in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and Other Gulf Countries.

Eid 2024 Date in India:

In India, the holy month of Ramadan (Ramzan 1445) started from March 12. Accordingly, Ruet-e-Hilal committees (moon sighting panel) will assemble on April 9 (Tuesday), which will be 29th evening of Ramadan or Chand Raat, to decide the Eid 2024 date in India. If the moon is sighted on April 9, Eid 2024 in India will be celebrated on April 10 (Wednesday), marking the end of Ramadan and beginning of Shawwal 1445 month.

If the moon is not sighted on April 9, the ongoing Ramadan month shall complete 30 days on April 10. In this case, Eid Ul Fitr will be observed on April 11 (Thursday). In Pakistan and Bangladesh too, Eid shall fall either on April 10 or April 11. Ramadan 2024 Significance: A Comprehensive Guide to Dates, History, Why Muslims Fast During Ramadan and Who All Can Observe the Fast During the Holy Month.

In Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Yemen, Iraq, Syria, Egypt and Palestine, Ramadan fasting began from March 11 (Monday). Hence, the moon sighting for Shawwal month (Ramadan Chant Raat) will be held on April 8 (Monday). Depending on the sighting of the crescent moon, Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated either on April 9 or April 10 in these countries.

