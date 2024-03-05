Ramadan, also known as Ramzan or Ramazan, is a significant time observed by Muslims worldwide. This sacred month, which falls as the ninth month in the Islamic calendar, is dedicated to prayer, fasting, and seeking blessings from Allah. Muslims worldwide eagerly wait for this chance to express their gratitude by observing a fast (Roza). During this time, Muslims abstain from food and water from sunrise to sunset. Sehri, the pre-dawn meal, gives the necessary nourishment needed, while Iftar is a joyful time where family and friends come together to break their fast and enjoy a variety of foods and drinks. Ramadan is a time of spirituality, togetherness, and celebration for the Muslim community. Let’s look at the date, history, significance, and more of Ramadan 2024. Ramadan Dos and Don'ts: Know What Is Allowed and Not Allowed During Fasting in The Holy Month.

Ramadan 2024 Dates

Depending on the moon sighting, Ramadan 2024 will either begin on March 10 or 11. It lasts for 29 or 30 days and will most likely end on April 9 or 10.

Ramadan History

Muslims believe that around A.D. 610, the prophet Muhammad from Mecca began receiving messages from God. The messages were called revelations and were said to have been sent through the angel Gabriel. These revelations were written down in a holy book called the Quran. It is believed by Muslims that the words in the Quran are God's exact words. According to Muslims, Muhammad is the last prophet chosen by God. They believe in one all-knowing God, and that following His commandments leads to salvation.

Why Do Muslims Fast During Ramadan?

The Islam religion has five important practices or core beliefs called pillars. First is Shahada, which means believing in one God (Allah) and His messenger. Then is Salah, which means praying five times daily. Another belief or pillar is Zakat, which means helping others by giving money or part of their wealth. Fourth is Hajj, which means going on a special pilgrimage to Mecca at least once, if possible. Fifth is Sawm, which means fasting during the month of Ramadan. Hence, as it is a core belief and a pillar of Islam, Muslims fast during the holy month of Ramadan. Fasting on food and drinks during daylight hours is done to show gratitude to God for what they have. This also helps one to remember the needs of others and help those less fortunate.

Who Can Observe The Fast During Ramadan?

All Muslim men and women can observe the Ramadan fast. The fast requires people to abstain from eating or drinking anything, including water, from sunrise until sunset. However, pregnant women, nursing mothers, young children, the elderly, people who are ill, and those suffering from mental health conditions need not fast. Menstruating women (having periods) are also exempted from fasting and praying, and they can make it at a later time.

Ramadan Significance

Ramadan is very important in Islam. It's a time for Muslims to purify themselves, grow spiritually, and come together as a community. Fasting during Ramadan helps people feel closer to God, remember those in need, and learn self-control and compassion. This leads to kindness and giving to others. Ramadan Kareem Images and Greetings: Messages, Quotes, HD Wallpapers and WhatsApp Status To Wish Ramzan Mubarak.

Ramadan is a time for Muslims worldwide to renew their faith, spend time with family and the community, and engage in charity. It is an important time as it reminds everyone of faith, compassion, and unity among believers.

