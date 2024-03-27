Mumbai, March 27: Eid al-Fitr, also known as Eid Ul Fitr or Eid, is one of the two major festivals celebrated by Muslims worldwide. Muslims observe Eid al-Fitr when the holy month of Ramadan ends and Shawwal month begins. The beginning and end of an Islamic month depends on the moon sighting, also known as Chand Raat in Asiab subcontinent. Hence, Eid al-Fitr 2024 date will also be decided by the moon sighting. In this article, we will tell you the likely dates for Eid al-Fitr 2024 in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Yemen, Jordan, Palestine, Iran, Iraq, Syria and Egypt.

Depending on the moon sighting, Muslims in different countries began Ramadan fasting from different dates. In Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Yemen, Iraq, Syria, Egypt and Palestine, Ramadan fasting began from March 11 (Monday). Hence, the moon sighting for Shawwal month (Ramadan Chant Raat) will be held on April 8 (Monday) in these countries. If the crescent moon is sighted on April 8, Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on April 9 (Tuesday). In case the moon is not sighted, Ramadan shall complete 30 days on April 9 and Muslims will celebrate Eid al-Fitr on April 10 (Wednesday). Ramadan 2024 Traditional Food: From Dates to Kebabs, Top 5 Delicious Food Items for Breaking Your Fast During Iftar.

Notably, Muslims in Oman, Jordan and Iran announced the start of Ramadan from March 12. Therefore, they will look for the Shawwal moon on April 9 (Tuesday) which marks 29th of Ramadan. If the crescent moon is sighted on April 9, Eid al-Fitr in Oman, Jordan and Iran will be celebrated on April 10 (Wednesday). If the moon remains invisible, Muslims will observe Eid al-Fitr on April 11 (Thursday). Ramadan 2024 Significance: A Comprehensive Guide to Dates, History, Why Muslims Fast During Ramadan and Who All Can Observe the Fast During the Holy Month.

Eid al-Fitr, celebrated on the first day of Shawwal month, is a major Muslim festival which marks the end of Ramadan. Muslims around the world celebrate with special Eid prayers traditionally performed in congregation. The spirit of Eid al-Fitr is one of community, forgiveness, and gratitude.

