Mumbai, April 8: Eid, also known as Eid al-Fitr and Eid Ul Fitr, is celebrated on the first day of the Islamic month of Shawwal, The beginning of Shawwal as well as the date to celebrate Eid are determined following the moon sighting ritual on 29th of Ramadan. April 9 will mark the 29th of Ramadan (Chand Raat) in India. In past, Eid had been celebrated in Kerala and some parts of Karnataka before the rest of India. Will both the states observe Eid 2024 before the rest of India this year? There is a possibility due to geographical reasons.

Like other Indian states, Muslims in Kerala and Karnataka also began Ramadan fasting from March 12. Therefore, for them too, April 9 will mark the 29th of Ramadan. If the moon is sighted on April 9, Muslims will celebrate Eid 2024 on April 10. If the moon remains invisible on April 9, Eid al-Fitr will be observed on April 11. Eid 2024 Date in India: When Is Eid Ul Fitr? When Is Chand Raat or Shawwal 1445 Moon Sighting? All Details Here

Will Kerala and Karnataka Celebrate Eid al-Fitr Before Rest of India?

There had been occasions when the dates of Ramzan or Ramadan and Eid in Kerala and some parts of Karnataka such as Dakshin Kannada coincide with Saudi Arabia. The reason behind this coincidence is purely geographical. Due to the geographical location of Kerala and some districts of Karnataka, the crescent moon, sometimes, is sighted there a day before the rest of India.

There is a possibility that the moon is sighted in Kerala on April 9, while Muslims in other states might sight the moon on April 10. If it happens, then Eid 2024 will be celebrated on April 10 in Kerala and some parts of Karnataka, while the rest of India will observe the festival on April 11. However, here it may be noted that the Ramadan crescent moon was visible in Kerala and other Indian states at the same day (March 11) and Muslims across India began fasting from March 12. Eid 2024 Holidays in Saudi Arabia, UAE: Check Full List of Eid al-Fitr Holiday Dates for Private and Government Employees.

Ramadan Fasting Began on Same Day Across India:

The holy month of #Ramadan will begin in #Kerala on Tuesday (March 12) with the sighting of the newmoon at Ponnani in Malappuram. During the period, #Muslims observe fasting during the day. Markazi Ruyath-e-Hilal committee announces moon sighting in #Karnataka too. pic.twitter.com/I70BCRZwnB — South First (@TheSouthfirst) March 11, 2024

Another key point is that a section of Muslims in Kerala, who follow the Shafi school of thought, follows the moon sighting announcements made by Saudi Arabia. In Saudi Arabia, April 8 marks the 29th of Ramadan and Eid 2024 will be celebrated either on April 9 or April 10.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2024 03:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).