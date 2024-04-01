Mumbai, April 1: The Islamic festival of Eid 2024, also known as Eid al-Fitr, is around the corner. Ahead of the festival which will mark the end of the ongoing holy month of Ramadan, the Saudi Arabia and UAE governments have announced holidays. People are searching queries such as "Saudi Eid 2024 holidays", "Eid 2024 holidays in UAE" and "Eid 2024 holidays in Dubai" on Google. If you are one of them, this article is for you.

The date to celebrate Eid 2024 in Saudi Arabia, UAE and other countries will be decided by the ritual of moon sighting. The moon sighting for Shawwal, the month after Ramadan, will be held on April 8 in Saudi Arabia and UAE. If the crescent moon is sighted on April 8, Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on April 9 (Tuesday). If the moon is not sighted, Ramadan shall complete 30 days on April 9 and Muslims will celebrate Eid al-Fitr on April 10 (Wednesday). Eid al-Fitr 2024 Date: When Is Shawwal Moon Sighting or Ramzan Chand Raat? Check Tentative Eid Ul Fitr Dates in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and Other Gulf Countries.

Saudi Arabia Eid 2024 Holidays List:

In view of the upcoming Eid festival, the Saudi government has announced four-day holiday for employees in public and private sectors. According to the list of Eid 2024 holidays announced by the Saudi's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, employees will get four days off - April 8 (Monday), April 9 (Tuesday), April 10 (Wednesday) and April 11 (Thursday). Notably, Friday and Saturday are the official weekend days in the Kingdom. Hence, all employees will get six consecutive days off on the occasion of Eid and shall return to work on April 14 (Sunday). Eid 2024 Date in India: When Is Eid Ul Fitr? When Is Chand Raat or Shawwal 1445 Moon Sighting? All Details Here.

Eid 2024 Holidays in Dubai and Other Parts of UAE:

On the occasion of Eid 2024, government employees in Dubai and other parts of UAE will enjoy a one-week holiday. The Eid 2024 holidays shall start from April 8 (Monday) and will continue till April 14 (Sunday). Since Saturday (April 6) and Sunday (April 7) are the official weekend days in the UAE, government employees will enjoy nine consecutive days off. Regular working hours shall resume from April 15.

