Mumbai, March 8: India concludes its week-long Holi festivities with the celebration of Rang Panchami 2026 today, March 8. Often referred to as the "Holi of the Gods" or Dev Panchami, this festival is celebrated five days after the main Holi event. While the primary festival of colours focuses on the triumph of good over evil, Rang Panchami is dedicated to the five elements of nature - earth, water, fire, air, and ether - and the spiritual purification of the atmosphere. Find "Happy Rang Panchami 2026" wishes, greetings, messages and HD wallpapers for WhatsApp status below.

Rang Panchami Tithi, Puja Shubh Muhurat

The confusion regarding the date for Rang Panchami 2026 was recently cleared by Vedic scholars. While the Panchami Tithi begins on the evening of March 7, traditional observances follow the Udaya Tithi (sunrise rule), marking Sunday, March 8, as the official day for celebrations.

Panchami Tithi Begins: 7:17 PM on March 7, 2026

Panchami Tithi Ends: 9:10 PM on March 8, 2026

Best Puja Muhurat: 8:07 AM to 11:04 AM

Happy Rang Panchami 2026: Greetings, Messages and HD Wallpapers

As the digital exchange of "Happy Rang Panchami" greetings, WhatsApp messages and HD wallpapers begins, here are some curated messages and wishes to share with friends and family:

Happy Rang Panchami 2026 Greetings (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Rang Panchami 2026 Greetings: May the Five Elements of Nature - Earth, Sky, Water, Air and Light - Bring a Divine Glow to Your Life This Rang Panchami. Have a Colorful and Blessed Day!

Happy Rang Panchami 2026 Wishes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Rang Panchami 2026 Wishes: Sending You Splashes of Joy, Streaks of Success, and a Heart Full of Love. May Your Life Be As Vibrant as the Colors of Rang Panchami. Happy Holi’s Grand Finale!

Happy Rang Panchami Message (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Rang Panchami Message: Wishing You a Vibrant Rang Panchami Filled With Positivity and Prosperity. May This Festival of Colors Mark the Beginning of a Successful Year Ahead.

Happy Rang Panchami 2026 HD Wallpaper (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Rang Panchami 2026 HD Wallpaper: As the ‘Ger’ Fills the Streets With Music and Color, May Your Home Be Filled With Laughter and Sweets. Wishing You a Very Happy Rang Panchami 2026!

Happy Dev Panchami WhatsApp Status (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Dev Panchami WhatsApp Status: On This Auspicious Day of Dev Panchami, May the Divine Colors Wash Away All Negativity and Fill Your World With Peace and Purity. Happy Rang Panchami!

While celebrated across India, the Rang Panchami festivities are most prominent in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. In Indore, the historic "Gair" procession remains the centerpiece. Thousands of revelers gather at Rajwada Palace to witness the municipal corporation spray herbal-colored water from high-pressure cannons, turning the sky into a canvas of vibrant hues.

In Maharashtra, the day is marked by community feasts featuring Puran Poli and vibrant street celebrations where "Gulal" (dry powder) is thrown into the air as a symbolic gesture to invite divine blessings.

