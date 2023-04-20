New Delhi, April 20: Muslims in India, Bangladesh, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa will gather to see the moon tomorrow, sighting of which will confirm the date for Eid 2023 festival. Eid, also known as Eid Ul Fitr and Eid al-Fitr, is celebrated on first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the lunar based Islamic calendar. The moon sighting is conducted to determine when ongoing Ramadan month shall end and from when Shawwal shall commence.

In Islamic lunar calendar, a month either lasts for 29 days or 30 days, subject to the moon sighting. Muslims try to sight the moon on 29th day of each month. The 29th evening is called Chand Raat in Indian sub-continent. If the moon is sighted, the ongoing month ends and a new month begins. If the moon remains invisible, a new month commences when the ongoing month completes 30 days. In India, Bangladesh, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, Ramadan fasting began from March 24. Eid 2023 Moon Sighting, Chand Raat: Muslims in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Pakistan and Other Countries To Look for Shawwal Crescent Today, Eid al-Fitr Date To Be Decided.

Accordingly, for Muslims in India, Bangladesh, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, tomorrow (April 21) marks 29th of Ramadan. If the moon is sighted tomorrow, Ramadan shall end and Shawwal month will begin from April 22. In this case Eid will be celebrated on April 22. However, Eid Ul Fitr will be observed on April 23 if the moon remains unsighted tomorrow. Islamic Calendar 2023: From Ramadan to Eid al-Fitr and Bakrid, List of Muslim Festivals, Events, Holidays and Their Georgian and Hijri Dates.

Eid is one of the two major festivals celebrated by Muslims globally. Eid 2023 date may vary in different countries and regions, subject to the moon sighting. Here it may be noted that based on the moon sighting, Muslims in Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir started Ramadan fasting from March 23. Hence, for them, Chand Raat is today and they will look for the Shawwal crescent this evening and decide Eid 2023 date based on the sighting.

