Riyadh, April 20: Muslims in several countries including Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, UAE, UK, US and Canada, will try to sight the moon today, sighting of which will mark end of ongoing Ramadan month and start of Shawwal month. The moon sighting will also confirm date for Eid 2023 or Eid al-Fitr or Eid Ul Fitr festival, celebrated on first day of Shawwal month by Muslims worldwide. Ruet-e-Hilal committees or moon sighting committees are expected to make final announcements on the Shawwal moon sighting after Maghrib prayers.

A month in Islamic lunar calendar either complete 29 days or 30 days, depending on the moon sighting. On 29th day of each month, which is also called Chand Raat, Muslims try to see the moon. If the moon remain visible, the ongoing month ends and a new month commences. If the moon is not sighted, the ongoing month completes 30 days and Muslims welcome a new month after that. Eid 2023 Date in India: When Is Eid al-Fitr Moon Sighting? Know When Is Ramzan Chand Raat and Tentative Dates for Islamic Festival.

In Saudi Arabia, UAE, Pakistan, Libya, Sudan, Iraq, Turkey, Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt, Omar, Jordan, Palestine, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, UK, US and Canada, Ramadan fasting began from March 23. Therefore, for Muslims in these countries, today marks 29th of Ramadan. If the moon is sighted today, Ramadan shall end and Shawwal 1444 month commences. Eid will be celebrated on April 21. Islamic Calendar 2023: From Ramadan to Eid al-Fitr and Bakrid, List of Muslim Festivals, Events, Holidays and Their Georgian and Hijri Dates.

However, if the moon is not sighted today, Ramadan shall complete 30 days on April 21. In this case, Shawwal month will begin from April 22 and Eid will be observed on the same day. Do visit LatestLY to catch live news updates on the moon sighting announcements from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Pakistan, Indonesia, Malaysia and other countries around the world.

