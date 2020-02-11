European 112 Day 2020 Date: What Happens When You Dial 112 and Why Is This Day Observed

European 112 Day (Photo Credits: European Commission - EUROPA)

European 112 Day is observed on February 11 to promote the existence and appropriate use of the Europe-wide emergency number 112. Along with national emergency telephone numbers, the Europe-wide emergency telephone number 112 was introduced in 1991 to make a common emergency call available in every member state of the European Union. Have you ever wondered what happens when you dial an emergency number? As we observe European 112 Day, know what happens when you dial the emergency number.

Also note, 112 is only for emergency assistance. If you call the number for unimportant reasons, it is considered abuse (if you do it intentionally) or misuse (if you do it accidentally). Abuse of the emergency number is a criminal offence. Police can track down the caller and take the person into custody. Meanwhile, here's how e Europe-wide emergency telephone number 112 works

1. When you dial 112, the emergency call is answered at a Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP).

2. The specially trained call-taker will request to state the service you require (i.e. An Garda Siochaná, Fire Service, Ambulance Service or Coast Guard). They will ask you for your location.

3. The call is then transferred to the Emergency Service Control Centre based on your location and handled accordingly.

4. In the case of road traffic accidents, more than one Emergency Service is required. Hence it is advised to make a judgement on the service you require by calling 112.

5. Once the Emergency Service operator is made aware of the need for multiple Emergency Services, there is a procedure for alerting the other services to attend the scene of the incident.

6. There is no need to make calls to each Emergency Service. You can tell the operator all your emergency needs.

7. While questions will differ based on your needs, some of the typical questions asked by the operator are as follows:

The exact address of the incident or emergency and/or any noticeable landmarks nearby

Directions to the scene of the emergency

The telephone number you are calling from

Details on the incident itself, the number of persons involved, the description of any visible injuries and knowledge of any pre-existing medical conditions

Note that the callers have to stay calm and follow the instructors of the call-takers. Europe 112 Day is celebrated by various events and programs. Politicians, government officials, rescue services firefighters and non-governmental organisations organise these events. In 2018, an array of events were organised in 23 member states of the European Union, Georgia and Iceland to popularise the emergency number.