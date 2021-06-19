Let’s face it weaving eloquent words to express your feelings is not everyone’s forte. Some find it hard-pressed to find the right words that would adequately encapsulate you’re gratitude and love to the most important man in your life. Father’s day is almost here, and it might be taking quite a toll on your nerves thinking up the perfect words that will surmise your feelings in a few cogent sentences. If your words are a bit hindered at the moment, then fret not because when words fail, music will come to the rescue. With scores of songs out there that are dedicated to the father-daughter genre, we’re sure you’ll find something that perfectly articulates your affections to any paternal figures in your life.

In this article, we’ve chronicled a selection of pop, country and folk songs that have captured the beautiful relationship father-daughter relationship. From classic pop tunes to mellow folksy music, these songs are bound to warm the cockles of your dad's heart. Here are the 10 best Father's Day Songs to play for your dad on this special day.

"My Little Girl" by Tim McGraw

"Papa Was a Rolling Stone" by The Temptations

"Spirit In The Sky" by Norman Greenbaum

"My Girl" by The Temptations

"Father to Son" by Queen

"The Garden That You Planted" by Sea Wolf

"Lovely Day " by Bill Withers

"You Are My Sunshine" Jimmie Davies

"Helicopter" Maisie Peters

"Getting Ready To Get Down" by Josh Ritter

It's an inexplicable feeling when you find the right song that perfectly sums up the special bond between fathers and their kids. So tune up and get your dad on the dance floor on this father’s day. This might go down as one of the most thoughtful gifts of your lifetime.

