Father's Day is fast approaching folks, and it's time to get your plans in gear for a day that celebrates dads everywhere. While many dads will probably decline your gifts and invitations to lunch not because they don't appreciate it, they'd rather you not make a huge deal about it. Most dads are notorious for being stoic and solemn while expressing their feeling. They'd prefer you put the money somewhere useful than what they'd consider a frivolous activity - shopping and having general fun. So while you stress out about how to express your eternal gratitude for all they've done for you, we have an easy solution. Father's Day wishes and messages are easy, free and probably will go over well will all dads. These wishes will not break the bank and are not returnable. It will also go a long way in showing exactly how you feel about your dads. Here are Father's Day Wishes and Messages to succinctly convey your feelings on this special day.

1. Dad. You Have Given Me Everything Best in Life: Your Time, Your Care, and Your Love. I Am Truly Grateful to You. Happy Father’s Day!

2. Dear Daddy, No Matter Where I Go in Life, You’ll Always Be My Number One Man. Happy Father’s Day

3. Thanks for Being So Caring and Also for Being Such a Positive Influence in Life. Happy Father’s Day Dad!

4. You Aren’t Overly Expressive…but Your Actions Speak for You…Love You Papa…Sending You Warm Wishes on Father’s Day

5. Happy Father’s Day Means More Than Flowers and Gifts. It Means Saying Thank You. It Means Saying I Love You. You Are the Best Dad and My Best Friend. Today Is Your Day.

6. To My First Love, My One Man Army, to My Hero Since My Birth, Happy Father’s Day Dad, I Love You!

Father’s Day is celebrated annually on the third Sunday in June in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, India, and a number of other countries around the world. This year Father's day will be celebrated on 20th June.

