Father's Day is celebrated every year on the third Sunday of June. Search engine giant Google wishes Father's Day with an innovative Google Doodle of GIF greeting card. Google said "Today's Doodle is popping up to wish everyone a Happy Father's Day!". The mastermind behind this creative Google Doodle is Olivia When. The search engine giant also shared early sketches and a behind-the-scenes look of today's Google Doodle. The doodle reminds users of childhood card-making sessions. Father’s Day 2021: 8 Fatherhood Movies and Series on Netflix You Need To Watch With Your Dads In Celebration of This Day.

This year, Father's Day will be celebrated on June 20 to honour fatherhood and paternal bond. The day is celebrated in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, India, and a number of other countries around the world. When is Father's Day 2021? Date, History, and Significance; Everything You Need To Know In Celebration of The Important Man In Your Life.

According to History.Com, on July 5, 1908, a West Virginia church decided to honour fathers in a Sunday sermon in memory of the 362 men. These men died in 1907 December's explosions at the Fairmont Coal Company mines in Monongah. Happy Father's Day 2021 Wishes, Messages and HD Images: Express Love for Your Dad With Meaningful Fatherhood Greetings on This Special Day.

In the United States, Father's Day was founded by Sonora Smart Dodd. She established a day dedicated to fathers. Meanwhile, the day is celebrated on various dates across the world. Father's Day is a recognised public holiday in Lithuania and some parts of Spain until 1977.

