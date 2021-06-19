There’s no good time to give your dads due credit for all his guidance and patience bestowed on you over the years. Due to the pandemic, your outdoor activities might be a bit inhibited as lockdown rules prohibit you from venturing out of the homes. So binge-watching shows and movies might be your only recourse on this day. With the myriad of entertaining options that fall on the fatherhood, spectrum presently gracing your streaming services, we’re sure you’ll have your pick of fun-fuelled viewing options in celebration of this day.

Whether you’ve planned a day out with picnics, barbecues or a favourite sports event, there’s always time to squeeze in a movie and/or show or two on this day with your favourite dude. Here are 8 movies and series streaming right now on your favourite streaming channel to binge-watch all weekend on this Father’s Day.

Show: Lost In Space - Netflix

Being Father is hard work, but being a father to three spunk kinds with a robot and a penchant for getting into trouble in a. Foreign planet is a whole different ball game and makes for a riveting watch.

Movie: Dangal

This movie beautifully weaves together the father-daughter bond between female wrestlers Geeta and Babita Phogat, daughters of amateur male wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat.

Show: Jack Whitehall - Travels With My Father

If you haven’t watched this one, you are missing out on comedy gold folks. This show chronicles the real-life travel adventures of comedian Jack Whitehall and his cantankerous father Michael Whitehall.

Movie: Daddy’s Home

This hilarious movie will have you both laughing and gasping for air in no time. This movie is a rollicking tale about the rivalry between step-father and father who are trying to establish their domain inside the family circle that often results in hilarious misadventures.

Show: Stranger Things

This show is a story about a police chief who is not only tasked with keeping the town of Hawkins, Indiana safe, but he also unwittingly steps into a father role to foster the troubled and misunderstood teen named Eleven.

Movie: Forrest Gump

A heart-warming film featuring one the beloved actors of all time, this movie has been rendered as a classic by movie buffs and critics worldwide.

Show: Ranch

This movie is full of big names, great characters and a father-son storyline that resonates with almost every relationship. With names like Sam Elliot and Ashton Kutcher, this show was destined to be a hit among the masses.

Movie: The Pursuit of Happyness

If you’re in the mood for a good cry, this movie with have you reaching for the tissues in no time. This heart-warming story is a must-watch during Father’s Day.

From Laugh riots to cry fests, these Netflix dad’s have you covered on Father’s Day. They will keep you entertained and will also churn out some quality heart-rendering moments to cherish for years to come. Have a great Father’s Day Folks.

