Happy Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi! Celebrated on December 3, it is a significant Vrat observed to pay respects to Lord Ganesha. The Chaturthi Tithi is the fourth day of the waning phase of the lunar fortnight and is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. People pray to Lord Ganesha and worship him by keeping a fast. And like every significant festival, people send their good wishes and greetings to one another. So for Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi 2020, we bring you a collection of Sankashti Chaturthi messages with Lord Ganesha photos and wallpapers for free download. LatestLY has made a collection of Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi free images and HD wallpapers along with text messages, greetings and wishes to send on this auspicious day. We have thus got you a collection of Happy Sankashti Chaturthi messages in Marathi, along with images of Lord Ganesha, Facebook photos, GIF greetings and WhatsApp stickers.

Sankashti Chaturthi is celebrated in every month and the one celebrated in during Kartik and Margashirsh Maas is called as Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi. It is said that Lord Ganesha grants his blessings to who he is pleased with on this day. Hence, devotees keep a fast and pray to Lord Ganesha by keeping a fast on Krishna Chaturthi or Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi. Besides, they send their wishes, messages and greetings to everyone. People look for Lord Ganesha photos, wallpapers and images with messages to send everyone on this auspicious day, so we are here to help. Scroll on to find latest Lord Ganesha free wallpapers for Facebook, WhatsApp messages for Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi, SMS text and photos to send everyone. Lord Ganesha Idol Found With Live Snake and White Mice Playing, Rare 'Miracle' Video During Ganeshotsav Leaves Everyone Surprised (Watch Video).

Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: May Lord Ganesha Bestow Success, Happiness and Prosperity Upon You & Your Family.

Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: May Lord Ganesha Bestow You With Eternal Bliss, Peace and Contentment!

Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi 2020 Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: A Very Happy and Blessed Ganesh Chaturthi to You and Your Family!

Ganadhipa-Sankashti Chaturthi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi to All Ganesha Devotees May Lord Ganesha Remove All Obstacles From Your Lives and Shower You Lots of Blessings

Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: May Lord Ganesha Fulfil All Your Dreams and Wishes on This Auspicious Day of Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi and Always.

Sankashti Chaturthi is an important observance for all the believers of Lord Ganesha. We hope the above collection of images, messages and Happy Sankashti Chaturthi greetings help you to send your festive wishes for this auspicious day. Wishing all our readers Happy Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi 2020!

