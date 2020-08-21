Ganesh Chaturthi Bhajans and Devotional Songs 2020: The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with great pomp and vigour across India. The 11-day festive period is observed by the Hindu community. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will commence on August 22, i.e. Saturday. People decorate their homes, bring Ganesha idols in different houses, buy new clothes, sing devotional songs and bhajans etc., among other festivities. Ganesh Chaturthi is observed to welcome Lord Ganesha along with Lord Parvati on earth from Mount Kailash. People religiously follow all the rituals during this festive period and sing Ganesha Aarti and Bhajans in the devotion of Lord Ganesha. If you, too, are searching for the latest and most popular Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 aarti and bhajans for download, then you have arrived at the right place. From Jai Ganesh, Jai Ganesh Deva to Shendur Laal Chadhaayo, listen to these devotional songs to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2020. Latest WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, New Ganpati Bappa Morya Photos, GIF Messages and SMS to Send During Ganeshotsav.

Ganesh Chaturthi Aarti: Jai Ganesh, Jai Ganesh Deva

Jai Ganesh, Jai Ganesh Deva is the most popular Ganesh aarti which is sung in praise of Lord Ganesha. The lyrics of this Ganesha aarti are soothing and relaxes you like anything. No Ganesh Aarti is complete without singing this beautiful aarti. 5-Minute Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Mehndi Designs: Easy Quick Arabic Mehandi Patterns, Indian & Floral Henna Design Images and Tutorial Videos to Celebrate Ganeshotsav.

Ganesh Chaturthi Bhajan: Sukh Karta Dukh Harta

Lord Ganesha, who is also known to Vinayaka, is worshipped first amongst all gods. Ganesh is known to be the remover of all obstacles and the God of new beginnings. The aarti Sukh Karta Dukh Harta perfectly encapsulates this essence.

Ganesh Chaturthi Devotional Song: Om Gan Ganpate Namo Namaha

Om Gan Ganpate Namo Namaha is one of the most powerful mantras for people who are seeking happiness, peace, and prosperity in their life. It is said that people who chant this mantra for 108 times consecutively are blessed immensely.

Ganesh Chaturthi Devotional Song: Shree Ganesh Amritwani

The devotional song Shree Ganesh Amritwani, by Anuradha Paudwal, is one of the most beautiful and charming songs sung in praise of Lord Ganesha. The 30+ minute video will be a perfect track if you are planning to meditate and be lost in Ganesha’s devotion.

Ganesh Chaturthi Song: Deva Ho Deva, Ganpati Deva

When speaking of devotional songs on Lord Ganesha, how can one miss out on this peppy number? Sung by multiple artists over the years, the song Deva Ho Deva, Ganpati Deva is a foot-tapping track that will make you groove in Lord Ganesha’s devotion in no time.

Ganesh Chaturthi Song: Siddhivinayak Mandir Ganesha Aarti

Siddhivinayak Temple in Dadar, Mumbai, is one of the most popular temples of Lord Ganesha. Ganesha devotees across India, rather the world, pay a visit to this famous temple in the Maximum City whenever possible. Here’s a look at the world-famous aarti that takes place at Siddhi Vinayak Temple.

Ganesh Chaturthi Song: Shendur Laal Chadhaayo

The devotional song ‘Shendur Lal Chadhayo’ is so popular among the devotees that it has featured in many films too. Said to be one of the favourites of Lord Ganesha’s followers, this song is sung whenever Ganesha Aarti takes place in a temple or place of worship.

There are so many devotional songs and bhajans that have been sung in praise of Lord Ganesha over the years. We might have missed out on your favourite Ganesha song too, but it is highly unlikely.

As we near the auspicious festival of Ganesha Chaturthi, which will fall on August 22, we at LatestLY wish you and your family a very grand and Happy Ganesha Chaturthi 2020. We hope these popular Ganesh Chaturthi devotional songs and bhajans will help you enjoy your 11-day festive period Ganesha Chaturthi 2020.

