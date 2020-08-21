This year, the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Bhadrapad Shukla Paksha Chaturthi i.e. 22 August. Establishment of Ganapati and worshiping them on this 10 day festival has special significance. Pandit Dayanand Shastri explains some rules related to Ganeshotsav and some important things about its entire worship method, so that your worship will be fruitful. On Ganesh Chaturthi, one should make an idol of Lord Ganesha after bathing in the morning. We are amid the coronavirus pandemic and won't be celebrating Ganpati the way we normally do. However, you can keep the spirit of celebration high you can send out Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 wishes, HD images, wallpapers, stickers, GIFs which are available for free download.

While it is believed that worshipping Lord Ganesha on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi will fulfil wishes, you might want to apply Mehendi to complete your traditional look for puja. The simplest way to please Shri Ganesh Ji is to take five durva i.e. green grass and offer Ganesh Ji after bathing and offering prayers. However, if you are looking for some amazing mehndi designs for Ganesh Chaturthi we bring to you different types of mehndi design images and tutorials for Indian mehndi design, Arabic mehndi design, Moroccan mehndi pattern, Indo-Arabic mehndi design, minimal mehndi designs for the back, front of the hand and fingers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehendi, Henna, Henna Art (@creative_zindagi) on Aug 18, 2020 at 8:17pm PDT

Intricate Palm Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehendi, Henna, Henna Art (@creative_zindagi) on Aug 18, 2020 at 8:17pm PDT

Amazing Backhand mehndi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by With love by Sumbul (@hand_artistry) on Aug 21, 2020 at 2:27am PDT

Full Hand Mehndi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharmeen Zubair (@sharmeensartistry) on Aug 21, 2020 at 1:58am PDT

Wishing you loved ones using special Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 messages, WhatsApp stickers, wallpapers, Facebook greetings, Lord Vighna Vinayaka HD images, GIFs and SMS to celebrate the birth of Ganesha will cheer everyone up!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2020 03:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).