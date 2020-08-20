Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020! It is time for Bappa to come bless your house to a ten-day festival, also known as Ganeshotsav. One of the most fun memories has to be the activity of making DIY Makhar Decorations at home to place Lord Ganesha with honour in the house. Celebrated especially in the state of Maharashtra, Ganesh Chaturthi is very popular. People excitedly wait for Ganesha to visit the house and bless it. Devotees who bring in Ganesha idol at their household make beautiful makhars at hom and this decoration is one crucial part of this vibrant celebration. There are different ways to prepare beautiful Ganpati makhar decoration at home from easy thermocol-free and eco-friendly makhar decoration designs to the ones made out of recyclable paper mache. People also make DIY Ganpati singhasan and other decoration items.

But flower makhars have cannot be compared with anything. Floral makhars are a great way to offer flowers, make the house look vibrant and also keep it sweet-smelling. People look for makhar design eco-friendly, Ganpati makhar sinhasan decoration, eco-friendly Ganpati decoration, eco-friendly makhar ideas, eco-friendly Ganpati decoration at home, eco-friendly Ganpati decoration ideas.

Since eco-friendly Ganpati decoration ideas for home video are highly searched, you can definitely make floral makhars at home. Lets take a look at some DIY tutorials of eco-friendly Ganpati decoration makhar, eco-friendly makhar images, Ganesh Chaturthi makhar decoration ideas, makhar decoration for Ganpati, makhar decoration for Ganpati at home, and more.

Ganpati Makhar Made Of Flowers

Eco-Friendly Ganpati Makhar Made Of Flowers

Ganpati Makhar Made of Newspapers

Eco-Friendly Ganpati Makhar Decoration Idea

Makhar or mandap is a temporarily erected covered structure with pillars. Use of mandap is an ancient custom that one witnesses during a wedding, festival or any other auspicious occasion. Inside a Ganpati makhar, a singhasan/sinhasan (throne) is kept on which Ganpati idol is placed and worshipped during his stay. Makhar for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations is made of thermocol (polystyrene or styrofoam). However, with people becoming more environmentally conscious, there's a demand for eco-friendly decorative pieces and designs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2020 06:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).