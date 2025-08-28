Ganesh Visarjan 2025 After 7 Days Date and Time: Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Ganeshotsav, is one of India's most vibrant and widely celebrated festivals. This auspicious festival is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom and prosperity. This festival holds great spiritual and cultural significance as it marks the birth of Lord Ganesha. The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations last from one and a half days, 3 days, 5 days, 7 days to eleven days, depending on family traditions and community customs. This year, the 7-day Ganpati Visarjan 2025 falls on Tuesday, September 2, 2025. Ganesh Visarjan 2025 after 7 days is considered highly auspicious, with devotees performing the farewell rituals with deep faith and devotion. The immersion marks the completion of the grand week-long Ganeshotsav celebrations across Maharashtra. Know the exact visarjan muhurat, tithi and puja vidhi to bid farewell to Bappa with reverence. Ganesh Visarjan 2025 Dates: Here Are the Important Timings and Shubh Muhurat for 1.5, 3, 5 & 7-Day Ganpati Immersions Till Anant Chaturdashi To Bid Farewell to Ganpati Bappa.

During the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, beautifully crafted idols of Lord Ganesha are installed in homes and grand public pandals. Devotees perform daily prayers, aartis, and offer sweets like modaks, which are a favourite of Lord Ganesha. In this article, let’s know more about Ganesh Visarjan 7 Day date and timings and the significance of this auspicious day. Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Ward-Wise List of Artificial Ganapati Immersion Sites Made by BMC Across Mumbai.

Ganesh Visarjan 2025 Date for 7-day Immersion

The Ganesh Visarjan of 7-day Ganpati falls on Tuesday, September 2, 2025.

Ganesh Visarjan 2025 Timings

Auspicious Choghadiya Muhurat for Ganesha Visarjan

Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 09:18 to 13:54

Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 15:26 to 16:58

Evening Muhurat (Labha) - 19:58 to 21:26

Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 22:54 to 03:18, Sep 03

Ganesh Visarjan Significance

Ganesh Chaturthi festival is a time of unity, with families, neighbours, and communities coming together in devotion and festivity. The highlight of Ganeshotsav is the Ganesh Visarjan, where idols are taken out in colourful processions with music, dance, and chants of ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’. The immersion in water symbolises the cycle of creation and dissolution, reminding devotees of life’s impermanence while keeping faith in divine presence alive.

Ganesh Visarjan Puja Vidhi

On the seventh day of Ganeshotsav, devotees perform the uttar puja, a farewell ritual where Lord Ganesha is respectfully requested to depart from his temporary abode. Offerings of flowers, modaks, coconuts, betel leaves and sweets are made, followed by the recitation of mantras and the final aarti. The idol is then lifted and taken in a procession with music, chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya”, and devotional songs. Before immersion, devotees sprinkle holy water, apply sandalwood paste, and pray for prosperity, wisdom and peace. The visarjan marks the conclusion of Ganesh Visarjan 2025 after 7 days, symbolising both a heartfelt farewell and the hope of Bappa’s return the following year.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 28, 2025 04:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).