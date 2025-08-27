The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has released a ward-wise list of artificial Ganpati immersion sites across Mumbai ahead of Ganesh Visarjan 2025. In total, over 288 artificial lakes have been created this year to facilitate idol immersion and reduce pressure on natural water bodies. The civic body has appealed to devotees to use these sites for the visarjan of Lord Ganesha idols during the public Ganeshotsav. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 began today, August 27, and the 10-day festivities will culminate with idol immersions on Anant Chaturdashi. Ganesh Visarjan 2025 Dates: Here Are the Important Timings and Shubh Muhurat for 1.5, 3, 5 & 7-Day Ganpati Immersions Till Anant Chaturdashi To Bid Farewell to Ganpati Bappa.

BMC Issues Ward-Wise List of Artificial Lakes in Mumbai

BMC Sets Up 288 Artificial Lakes for Ganesh Idol Immersion Across Mumbai

Posting the ward wise list of artificial Ganpati immersion sites made by @mybmc accross Mumbai. #GanpatiBappaMorya pic.twitter.com/pOV85plfRB — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) August 27, 2025

