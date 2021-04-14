Just as a large number of women in North India wish for a long life of their husband and wish for the groom's wish, in the month of Sawan, Teej is fasting in the month of Sawan, in the same way in Rajasthan, women too are husbands. Gangaur Vrat is observed for the safety of the people. Like Teej, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped in Gangaur too. The festival of Gangaur is celebrated every year on Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. This year, Gangaur is worshipped on Thursday, April 15.

An Indian traditional look goes perfectly with Arabic and Indian Henna Mehandi Patterns on hands and feet. However, there are several types of mehndi designs like the Arabic mehndi designs, Indian mehndi designs, Pakistani mehndi patterns, Indo-Arabic henna designs, Moroccan mehndi designs, Rajasthani floral Mayur mehndi designs to easy backhand mehndi designs, minimalist Mehandi pattern, lace glove Mehandi designs, and so many more.

According to mythological beliefs, Goddess Parvati goes to her maternal home on the second day of Holi and after 8 days Lord Shiva comes to take her back, so this festival starts from the day of Holi i.e. Pratipada of Chaitra month. From this day, Suhagin women and virgin girls worship the clay by making clay Shiva ji i.e. Gan and Mata Parvati i.e. Gaur. After this, Gangaur Teej is worshipped on Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. On this day women also apply Mehendi and if you are looking for the latest Mehandi/mehndi designs to try out, we have some Arabic, Indian, Rajasthani & Floral Trail Mehandi designs for you:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jaazz mehndi art (@jaazzmehndi)

Beautiful Jaipuri Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dimple (@itx_dimple)

Intricate

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by shaista (@glamorous_floral_artistry) on Mar 24, 2020 at 4:00am PDT

Beautiful Intricate Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shaista (@glamorous_floral_artistry) on Mar 24, 2020 at 4:00am PDT

Minimal and Chic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shaista (@glamorous_floral_artistry) on Mar 24, 2020 at 4:01am PDT

Full Hand Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shaista (@glamorous_floral_artistry) on Mar 24, 2020 at 4:00am PDT

Beautiful Mehendi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehndi Plan (@mehndiplan)

Arabic Mehendi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henna Anjum (@henna_najm)

Back Hand Mehendi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Henna Artist 🇦🇪 (@blisshennabyzahra)

Full Hand Mehendi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jaazz mehndi art (@jaazzmehndi)

Floral Mehendi Pattern

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehendi designs (@_ira_henna_artist)

Criss Cross Mehendi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indu's Henna (@indushenna)

Easy Mehendi Designs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shaista (@glamorous_floral_artistry) on Mar 24, 2020 at 4:00am PDT

GANGAUR means 'Gan' and 'Gaur'. Gana means Shiva and Gaur means Parvati. In fact, Gangaur Pujan is the day of worship of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. This sacred festival of worship of Shiva-Parvati is associated with mutual affection and desire. It is also called the Mangal festival of worshiping Shiva and Gauri. Gangaur Teej is celebrated every year on Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in Chaitra month. On this day, Suhagan women worship Gangaur Mata i.e. Mata Gaura to wish for good luck.

