Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on the fourth day of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar. This year, it will be celebrated on August 31, Tuesday. Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is a Hindu festival celebrating the arrival of Lord Ganesha on earth from Kailash Parvat with his mother, Goddess Parvati. This day is celebrated with great enthusiasm all over India. As you celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, we at LatestLY have curated Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 invitation card messages and Ganpati invitation card templates that you can download and send to all your loved ones for Ganesh Darshan on this day. Marathi WhatsApp Status, Wishes, Wallpapers & Images To Invite Friends and Family for Ganpati Darshan.

Devotees install clay idols of Lord Ganesha in pandals and their homes privately. They chant Vedic hymns and Hindu texts and offer prayers to Lord Ganesha. Modak, which is the favourite sweet of Lord Ganesha, is prepared and offered as Prasad and is later distributed among others. The idol of Lord Ganesha is placed for ten days and is later immersed in a water body. Here are invitation card messages that you can download and send to your friends and family members to invite them to Ganesh Darshan this Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ganpati Darshan Invitation Card Template in Marathi

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Invitation Card (File Image)

Ganpati Darshan Invitation Card With Messages in Marathi

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Invitation Card (File Image)

Send These Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Messages to Your Loved Ones

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Om Gan Ganpati Namo Namah, Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah, Ashtavinayak Namo Namah. Ganpati Bappa Morya.

Take the Blessings of Lord Ganesha!

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Messages and Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A New Sunrise, a New Start, Let's Take the Blessings of Bappa and Start Our Day. Happy Vinayaka Chaturthi.

Happy Vinayaka Chaturthi 2022!

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Messages and Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Agajaanana Padmaarkam, Gajaananam Aharnisham. Anekadantham Bhaktaanaam, Ekadantam Upaasmahey.

Pray to Lord Ganesha To Eliminate All Evil!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Ganesh Chaturthi, Let Us Worship Lord Vinayaka From the Bottom of Our Hearts and Pray He Eliminates All Evil and Sufferings. Ganpati Bappa Morya!

May Lord Ganesha Shower You With Success!

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Messages and Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Ganesh Shower You With Success in All Your Endeavours. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

In India, Vinayaka Chaturthi is primarily celebrated in the western states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Goa and the southern states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. It is also celebrated widely in the eastern states of West Bengal and Odisha and the Northeastern states of Assam. In Maharashtra, Ganesh Chaturthi is also known as Ganeshotsav. The pandals and homes are beautifully decorated during these 10 days of Ganeshotsav. You can download these invitations to send out on this auspicious occasion for Ganesh Darshan. Wishing everyone a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022!

