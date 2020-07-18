The No Moon Day in the Hindu month of Ashaad is celebrated as Gatari Amavasya in Maharashtra. It is the day before the beginning of the auspicious month of Shravan for Maharashtrians across the world. Gatari Amavasya is a day of fun-filled celebration and feasting, before the month-long abstinence from many things. Gatari Amavasya 2020 holds immense significance as it precedes the beginning of Shravan. Gatari Amavasya 2020 falls on July 20 (Monday), however, it will be commemorated on July 19. Here’s everything you need to know about the celebration of Gatari Amavasya, its significance, Gatari Amavasya 2020 date and more. When Will Gatari Amavasya 2020 be Celebrated as It Coincides With Shravan Somwar? Know Why People Don't Eat Non-Veg on Mondays.

When will Gatari Amavasya 2020 be celebrated?

As mentioned above, Gatari Amavasya falls on July 20, 2020. However, it will be celebrated on Sunday, July 19, since the celebration often involves indulging in non-vegetarian food. Many Hindus abstain from eating meat on Mondays, which is considered to be the day of Lord Shiva, and so this celebration will take place a day prior.

Significance of Gatari Amavasya

The month of Shravan is extremely important for Hindu Maharashtrians. Many people observe a month-long fast, where they only eat once a month, Gatari Amavasya stands as a day of celebrations and partying before this month of abstinence. Traditionally, to celebrate Gatari, people indulge in delicious feasts with a platter of non-vegetarian food as well as an evening of drinking and socialising. This is the actual inspiration behind the name of Gatari Amavasya. Gatari is often translated as going all out and drinking unlimitedly. Happy Gatari 2020 Messages in Marathi and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Photos, Greetings and SMS to Send Wishes on Gatari Amavasya Before Beginning of Shravan.

Celebration of Gatari Amavasya 2020

While traditionally people went to their friends or relatives’ home to celebrate together, this year is bound to be different from usual. With most families celebrating Gatari Amavasya at home, the partying would mainly revolve around take out food or home-made delicacies. While many parts of Maharashtra continue to be on lockdown, the access to essential food as well as home delivery for alcohol is available in most places, which is sure to be a popular choice this year around.

With the number of COVID-19 cases rising again, the celebrations have to be more mindful. We hope that you enjoy this Gatari Amavasya while keeping safe and following all the rules in your jurisdiction. Happy Gatari Amavasya!

