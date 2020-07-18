Happy Gatari! Yes, we know it is a day away but are you excited and preparing for it? It is a celebratory occasion marked a day before the beginning of the holy month of Shravan. During this holy month which honours Lord Shiva, people abstain from eating non-veg food. So on the occasion of Gatari, people prepare a wonderful feast and even enjoy with alcoholic drinks. It is a day marked primarily in the state of Maharashtra. So Maharashtrians also exchange Gatari messages and wishes with their friends and family. If you are looking for the latest messages, images and greetings, we have got you a wonderful collection of Gatari messages in Marathi. You can download these Gatari wishes in Marathi for free and send them via your social media apps. When Will Gatari Amavasya 2020 be Celebrated as It Coincides With Shravan Somwar? Know Why People Don't Eat Non-Veg on Mondays.

Gatari falls on No Moon Day of Ashadh month. This time the Gatari Amavasya is on July 20th. But since it is a Monday and not many people eat non-veg on Mondays, it will be celebrated tomorrow, July 19. This day is marked with great enthusiasm in Marathi families. Special non-veg dishes and full course meals are prepared and people often celebrate with friends and family together. This time you may not be able to celebrate together but you can always send your heartfelt wishes to them. You have come at the right place as we have got you a collection of beautiful Gatari messages and wishes.

Message Reads: Sukhachi Kirne Yeude Tumchya Ghari, Chicken, Mutton Ani Banva Machchi Curry, Purn Hotil Tyumchya Saglya Ichcha, Gatarichya Tumhala Khup Khup Shubhechcha

Message Reads: Kombdi Rassa, Mutton Bhaat, Machchi Aamti Ani Biryanicha Bhaat, Khaun Ghya Sagla Shravan Yaychya Aat. Gatari Chya Shubhechcha

Message Reads: Sukhi Machchi, Mutton Rassa, Sagla Gheun Yanda Gharich Basa. Gatari Chya Shubhechcha

Message Reads: संपली केंव्हाच आषाढीची वारी, नंतर आहे गणपतीची बारी, थोडेसच दिवस हातात आहेत, जोरात साजरी करू या गटारी…

Message Reads: Tumha Ani Tumchya Parivarala Gatari Amavasya Chya Khup Khup Potbharun Shubhechcha

Gatari WhatsApp Stickers

We hope our collection of Gatari 2020 messages, images and wishes help you to send your greetings for the fun festival. Have safe celebrations.

