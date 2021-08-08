Gatari Amavasya 2021 is here. The month of Shravan, a festival of Vratvaikalya will be observed and the Marathi community will avoid non-vegetarian. Therefore, before the beginning of the month of Shravan, non-veg lovers celebrate the a day that is all about hogging meat. This year, Gatari Amavasya will be celebrated on Sunday, August 8. Ashadi Amavasya is celebrated as Gatari Amavasya. People will gather together on the occasion of Gatari and feast on non-vegetarian dishes. Since it is a weekend, you can also plan a nice party. However, on this day, we bring you a collection of Gatari funny jokes, Gatari Amavasya funny messages, SMS, WhatsApp forwards, status, photos, WhatsApp Stickers, wishes and greetings. You can send to your family members and friends as well as post it on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Gatari Amavasya 2021 Date and Significance: When Is Gatari Festival in Maharashtra? Know All About the Festive Day’s Celebrations Ahead of Shravan Month.

Ashadi Amavasya is also celebrated as Deep Amavasya. The festival includes non-vegetarian dishes as many Hindus avoid consuming alcohol and meat during the month of Shravan. That is why this day is celebrated with enthusiasm one day before the beginning of Shravan month. If you are looking for the latest messages, images and greetings, we have got you a wonderful collection of Gatari messages in Marathi. You can download the Gatari wishes in Marathi below for free and send them via your social media

The month of Shravan is very important for Hindu Maharashtrians. On this day people enjoy a grand feast & meet each other. For many, Gatari mean unlimited alcohol and non-vegetarian consumption. All in all, this day is celebrated before the start of the month of Shravan to get started with some strict traditions and rituals to be followed. On this day people send out funny jokes to raise the spirit for the oncoming festival:

Happy Gatari Amavasya (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Gatari Amavasya Chya Hardik Shubhechha

Happy Gatari Amavasya

Happy Gatari Amavasya

Message Reads: Gatari Amavasya Chya Hardik Shubhechha

Gatari jokes

Message Reads: Gatari Amavasya Chya Hardik Shubhechha

Gatari jokes

Message Reads: Gatari Amavasya Chya Hardik Shubhechha

In Maharashtra, the day of the new moon in the month of Ashadh is known as Gatari Amavasya in Maharashtra. For Maharashtrians all over the world, this new moon is celebrated on the day before the beginning of Shubh Shravan month. We hope that you liked these wishes and greetings and once again we wish you a very happy Gatari Amavasya 2021.

