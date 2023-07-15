Gatari Amavasya, also known as Sawan Amavasya or Gatari, holds special significance in Maharashtra when people devour non-vegetarian food before the beginning of Sawan month. Gatari is the last day of celebration before the month of Shravan begins. A large number of Maharashtrians who follow stringent practices during Shravan, eat only one meal a day and refrain from eating non-vegetarian food and consumption of alcohol.

As per the Marathi calendar followed in Maharashtra, Gatari Amavasya is observed on the Amavasya in the month of Ashada. Amavas is the last day of a traditional Marathi month. This year, Gatari Amavasya 2023 falls on July 17. Ahead of the month-long restriction for about 40 days, people celebrate Gatari Amavasya and eat and drink to the fullest. WhatsApp Status Messages, Witty Shayaris in Marathi, Quotes and SMS To Celebrate the Maharashtrian Festival.

Gatari Amavasya 2023 Date

Gatari Amavasya 2023 will be celebrated on Monday, July 17. However, people will be celebrating the festival on July 16 as the original festival date falls on Monday, which happens to be the most auspicious day dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Gatari Amavasya 2023 Timings

The Amavasya Tithi will begin on July 16, 2023, at 10:08 pm, while it will end on July 18, 2023, at 12:01 am. 5 Authentic Maharashtrian Non-Vegetarian Recipes To Put Together a Delicious Meal for Family and Friends.

Gatari is celebrated all across Maharashtra and is observed before the start of the holy month of Sawan. It is a regional festival of the Maharashtrians that is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour. On the day of Gatari Amavasya, or no moon night, people are generally awake and out all night to enjoy the festivities. People organize dinner parties and get-togethers and have a wonderful time with friends and family. Some people also partake in drinking before the beginning of the auspicious Sawan Maas.

Gatari is generally associated with consuming non-veg food accompanied by alcohol. People enjoy non-vegetarian meals and drinks as they won’t indulge in them during the Sawan month.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2023 11:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).